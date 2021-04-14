Only invest in occasional facials? Here's how to pick the right one for your face.

If you're a dame with a face, you're probably quite partial to a facial. Whether you like the heavy duty kinda ones, or the lovely, feathery ones that make you float out in a state of absolute bliss, in-salon facials are very wonderful things, indeed.

And in an ideal world full of Good Hair Days and un-chippable manicures, we'd have enough time and money to enjoy facials on the regular. But if you're anything like us, you only ever really have a facial now and then - whether it's for a little bit of self-care or just because you're kicking it back on holidays.

Watch: What does a 'Carbon Facial' look and feel like? We find out for ourselves! Post continues below.

And while we're all aware that one facial here and there won't be enough to fix all your skin concerns (you usually need a whole regime and a series of sessions for this), if you're going to opt for the occasional facial, what's worth your cash?

Well, while results will obviously vary between individual skin types (cause everyone's skin is different), there are a few different treatments that can produce some pretty great results with as little as one treatment. Noice!

Listen: The $0 facial this supermodel swears by. Post continues below.

To give you a rundown on what's worth your money, we talked to Dr Joseph Hkeik from All Saints Clinic and asked him to take us through the best facials for all different skin concerns.

So, if you're going to go for a very occasional facial, here's a round-up of all the best treatment options.

If you have acne scarring...

Acne scars are jerks. And you forever feel like you're looking for a product that'll Just Fix It. That *one* thing that will completely erase your scars and give you smooth skin.

An occasional facial is not that thing. However! It can do a solid effort at significantly reducing them.

One of the best facials for acne scarring? Skin needling. Dr Hkeik said skin needling treatments like Dermapen (which is basically a pen of tiny needles) are a great option.

"For acne scars we recommend Dermapen, which delivers excellent results for our clients here at All Saints Clinic. This expert needling treatment stimulates the production of collagen, creating smoother, healthier skin," said Dr Hkeik.

Just to give you a bit of a rundown, skin needling treatments work by creating controlled trauma to the skin. They basically trick your skin into thinking that it’s traumatised, so it produces new healthy collagen and elastin. Cute! This helps rejuvenate, plump and firm the skin.

While it probably won't fix your acne scarring, you will notice your skin looks smoother, brighter and more even after a single treatment.

If you have pigmentation...

If dark spots and pigmentation are you chief skin concern, laser treatments are going to be right up your alley. These kinds of facials can help get rid of discolouration and the likes, giving you clearer and more radiant skin.

"One of our most effective options for pigmentation is the Clear & Brilliant Permea treatment, which really helps to give our clients a more uniform skin tone," said Dr Hkeik.

"This is always very popular at this time of year, repairing skin damage after the summer season."

The results of the treatment are immediate, and a few days after the treatment your skin will start to feel softer, look brighter, and show a more even tone. Win.

If you have dull skin...

Ever look in the mirror and feel like your skin looks a bit... meh? Same. Chances are, you're probably the proud owner of dull skin.

Whether it's a pile-up of dead skin cells, dirt and debris from the day (hey, pollution), or dehydration, the causes of dull skin can vary - but it can make your skin look way older than it actually is.

The good news? There are heaps of in-clinic treatments that can help brighten your skin and perk things up a bit.

"For dull or dry skin, we highly recommend the Clear & Brilliant Original treatment," said Dr Hkeik.

"It really benefits the skin’s overall texture and appearance, also helping to reduce fine lines and the appearance of pores."

If you have dry skin...

The (only) good thing about dry skin is that there are tons of good in-salon facial treatments out there that can help give it a big ol' lick of moisture, while smoothing and softening the skin.

Classic kinda facials (those lovely, dreamy ones where you walk out on a high) are usually an excellent choice for nabbing deep hydration - these will give you instantly plump, bouncy, and supple skin.

If you're looking for a step up from your classic facial, treatments like HydraFacial can also be a great option for instant results.

In case you've never heard of this treatment before, this machine basically cleanses the skin (it sucks out dirt and grime like a vacuum) and then infuses several serums into the skin for hydrated, bright, and radiant skin.

According to Dr Hkeik, another great option is the Fire and Ice facial. It 100 per cent sounds like something mystical out of Game of Thrones, but it's basically a treatment that involves a mild peel and layers of moisture to smooth and soften the skin.

What's more, there's also a range of different chemical peels (of varying strengths) that can help assist with dry skin.

"Our clients with dry skin also benefit from a peel and we have a range of customisable options available," said Dr Hkeik.

If you want to target fine lines and wrinkles...

While fine lines and wrinkles are just a natural part of ageing, if it's something that bothers you there are some in-salon treatments that can help.

Next time you have a facial, Dr Hkeik recommends having a Laser Genesis treatment - a laser treatment that targets premature ageing and sun damage by boosting collagen production.

"[A] Laser Genesis treatment is highly effective for those with fine lines and wrinkles and delivers great results even after just one session," said Dr Hkeik.

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.

What's your go-to facial treatment? Share with us in the comment section below.