LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $24 bronzing drops I rate for radiant skin in seconds.'

If there's one product that's absolutely everywhere in 2024, it's bronzing drops. From the cult OGs to cheap and cheerful dupes — they're popping up everywhere. And for good reason. They're serious multi-taskers and the easiest way to nab an instantly radiant complexion.

However, while there are some really good ones out there, there are also some really… not great ones, too.

But that's why you've got us to help wade through what's worth spending your pennies on. And our friend and beauty expert Leigh Campbell might've just found the best affordable option you can grab at the chemist.

On a recent episode of You Beauty, she told Kelly McCarren, "I went overseas and as soon as I got back, I ran to Priceline because I missed Revolution — I'd bought a lot of it while I was away. Actually, I've talked about all the best beauty products I bought when I was overseas, but one of the only things available in-store here is Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops."

"It's not a sparkly or glittery formula — it's more of a diffused light. I would almost say it has a matte finish. It's not chalky, powdery or yucky — it's velvety and wears beautifully on the skin."