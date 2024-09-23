HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'I've found the best chemist foundation for over 40s skin.'

You know what we love? A good beauty recommendation. Especially when it's foundation. And especially when it's a chemist foundation.

Because while we all froth over the big beauty stores, the truth is — you can find some pretty bangin' stuff while you line up for your prescription. In fact, with so many great products to choose from (have you SEEN those tiny chemist aisles and overflowing shelves?), it's hard to know what's worth spending on.

But that's why we've got our friend and fellow beauty-lover Holly Wainwright.

In a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, she shared two of her favourite foundation formulas she loving right now for glowing, even skin — the kind of stuff she'd purchase time and time again. And one of them is a chemist buy.

Watch: Flight attendant drops her 20-hour makeup routine. Post continues below.



TikTok/@Danidboyy1

"I've spoken before on the show about how my holy grail is foundations that aren't quite foundations," shared Holly. "Really good, light tints. Because as you get older, I always remember some fancy makeup lady saying one of the most age-friendly things you can do for your skin is to even your skin tone."