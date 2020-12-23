"I've fallen in love." 8 women try Trilogy's new $39.95 clean beauty Boosters for radiant skin.

When it comes to your complexion, how bright, smooth, radiant, and plumped your skin looks can come down to a few factors. Yes, it can be your environment. Your genes, too.

But the difference between good skin and great skin often comes down to simple, high-performance ingredients targeted to your skin concerns.

Which is why we need to introduce you to Trilogy's all-new Skin Boosters.

Following the hugely successful 2019 launch of their freshly activated Vitamin C Booster Treatment, clean beauty brand Trilogy, which is also Australia’s number one rosehip oil brand, has launched two new two-week intensive treatments: the Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment and Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment.

At $39.95 a bottle each, these two-week intensive treatments pack a powerful punch. So, what are they?

The Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment is a two-week intensely hydrating water-gel serum enriched with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to boost dry, dull and dehydrated skin. Often seen as nature's moisture magnet, hyaluronic acid is seriously effective in helping to keep skin hydrated for longer, especially on more mature skin. This serum promises improved elasticity and plumper, dewier skin.

The Trilogy Bakuchiol + Booster Treatment is a two-week natural retinol alternative, safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding, which includes super-ingredients bakuchiol, squalene and hemp seed oil designed to help smooth fine lines and improve the signs of ageing.

What is bakuchiol? In short, it's a plant oil that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has natural antioxidant, skin conditioning and emollient properties that can help improve the appearance of your skin as you get older. It helps stimulate collagen, promote elasticity and firmness, so your skin feels smoother. It can also minimise pigmentation, and its antibacterial properties mean it's not a bad choice for acne-prone or oily skin. In fact, it's gentle for all skin types.

