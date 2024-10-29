LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'My favourite cheap fragrances that smell anything but.'

I love perfume. LOVE it.

I look forward to my morning ritual of selecting which scent to wear that's going to help me feel like who I want to 'be' that day.

I could never have one signature fragrance because my taste is as eclectic and erratic as my personality. Or should I say… personalities?

But in news that will surprise no one, perfume can be pretty bloody pricey.

Watch: Here's how to make perfume last all day long. Post continues below.



Video via: Mamamia

I have very precious bottles of Tom Ford scents and Creed perfumes (which I store fastidiously in a dark, cool cupboard), but I also have plenty more affordable fragrances that I adore, too.

This week Mamamia contributor, Soaliha Iqbal, shared her favourite perfumes that smell 'spendy' but have a 'savey' price tag. I got FOMO, of course, so I headed to my scent stash to dig out my most-loved fragrances that don't cost $300 or more.

In fact, they're all under $100.