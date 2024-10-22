KELLY MCCARREN: 'This is the only product I use to touch-up my regrowth and greys.'

There's nothing quite as good as a solid beauty recommendation — which is why we've got tons of them on You Beauty podcast every single week.

In fact, recently our friend and beauty expert Kelly McCarren dropped a real doozy — and of course, we just have to share it with you. Because all good beauty girls don't gate keep beauty products.

She mentioned it on Thursday's In Her Bag episode with Sarah Marie Fahd — and it might just be the answer you've been looking for when it comes to niggling regrowth and grey hairs.

Watch: Here's Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren on everything from protecting your hair to shaving your face. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It's called the BOLDIFY Hairline Powder and you can get it for $26.95 on Amazon.

Kelly said, "You might have seen an ad for it — I got suckered in, and I was like, I must try that. The advertisement does make it look a little bit more spectacular than what it is — but it's still really good."

"You get it from Amazon — it's really hard to get in light blonde but the brown shades are always available, and you can also get red. Every single hair shade is available. It's basically a root touch-up product that's going to cover either your greys or your roots."

"It comes in a little container, and on the bottom, it's got a little powder puff, and on the top is the product and a little mirror. (The mirror is tiny, though!)."