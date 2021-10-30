The 7 books everyone will be reading in November.

The weather is warming up, restrictions are easing, and it's the perfect time to head to the beach or the local park with a good book.

This month we have a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick that's making waves around the world, the new novel from the author of Tuesdays With Morrie, and the heart-thumping thriller everyone is talking about.

Here are the seven books everyone will be reading in November:

Image: Hachette Australia/Mamamia.

A Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, Sankofa is a beautiful exploration of identity, prejudice, and finding your place in the world.

The novel follows the story of Anna, a British woman in her mid-40s who is beginning to wonder who she really is.

She's separated from her husband, her daughter is all grown up, and her mother, the only parent she ever knew, has just passed away.

While looking through her mother's belongings one day, she finds clues about the African father she never knew.

She decides to track him down and embarks on a journey that's both funny and fascinating.

Sankofa is a story for anyone who's ever gone looking for somewhere to call home and found something entirely different.

Image: Hachette Australia/Mamamia.

Mitch Albom is known for his tear-jerking, life-affirming books.

His latest, The Stranger in the Lifeboat, follows the story of nine people who survive an explosion on a ship.

Stuck out at sea in a lifeboat for three days, they pull a stranger out of the water who claims to be "the Lord".

He tells them he can only save them if they believe him.

And thus begins Mitch Albom's most life-affirming and inspiring novel yet. It'll make you question even your most firmly held beliefs.

Image: HarperCollins/Mamamia.

This memoir is Lisa Wilkinson like you've never heard her before.

Wilkinson has lived much of her life in the public eye. But it could have all been very different.

Subject to bullying in her teenage years, Wilkinson left school determined not to let anyone make her feel small again.

At 21, she became the editor of Dolly magazine, making her the youngest person ever to be appointed to take charge of a national magazine. She then spent 10 years as the editor of Cleo magazine, before moving into breakfast TV.

This long-awaited autobiography delves into Wilkinson's extraordinary career and her life behind the scenes.

Image: Pan Macmillan/Mamamia.

Devotion is the third novel from Australian author Hannah Kent. Her first novel, Burial Rites, was an international bestseller that was translated into over 30 languages. Her second novel, The Good People, is currently being adapted for film.

Like her previous novels, Devotion is an epic tale that's made to be savour

Image: Allen & Unwin/Mamamia.

Scary Monsters is a darkly funny exploration of racism, misogyny and ageism.

Lili's family migrated to Australia from Asia when she was a teenager. Now, in the 1980s, she's teaching in the south of France.

Lyle works for a sinister government department in near-future Australia. An Asian migrant, he fears repatriation and embraces 'Australian values'.

The scary monsters - racism, misogyny and ageism - haunt the characters in every page of this suspenseful and funny book.

Image: HarperCollins/Mamamia.

The Hush is a mesmerising thriller, set in the near future, which tells the tale of a society at the tipping point.

Lainey's friend Ellis is missing. And she's not the only one.

It's been six months since a terrifying new endemic swept the country. The government has passed sweeping new laws so it can monitor its citizens. And several young pregnant women have vanished.

The Hush is an unputdownable thriller about the power of female friendship and a group of women determined to triumph against the odds.

Image: HarperCollins/Mamamia.

If you're looking for a fast-paced thriller, The Wife Upstairs is perfect.

Jane, a broke dog walker, is new in town when she meets Eddie. Eddie, a widower, offers Jane a room in his sprawling mansion.

Jane can't believe her luck, but then she realises Eddie has been keeping a big secret from her.

The Wife Upstairs is a modern take on the gothic classic, Rebecca. It's perfect for fans of Ruth Ware, Lucy Foley and Sally Hepworth.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For more of her TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram .

For more like this: