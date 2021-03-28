"The first line of this book blew me away." The 7 books we couldn't put down this month.

March has been a brilliant month for reading.

With a lot of Australia experiencing extreme weather events, it's been the perfect time to curl up on the couch with a good book.

This month, the Mamamia office has been reading the debut novel from our very own Jessie Stephens, plus some twisty thrillers, and another brilliant debut by another Australian author.

Without further ado, here are the books we couldn't put down in March 2021.

Image: Pan Macmillan.

"If you've ever had your heart broken, ever felt alone, ever felt like you'll never truly feel happy again, you need to read this book. You'll read it in one day and immediately want to read it again. I cried several times. I laughed out loud a lot. I saw myself in some of the 'characters', I saw my friends in some of the others. I felt like I was in the room with them for some of their happiest and then darkest moments. Not a single word of this book is wasted and you won't be able to stop reading once you pick it up." - Keryn.

Image: Simon & Schuster.

"The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo is like stepping into the set of a classic Hollywood movie. It’s got everything you want in a book. Glamour, unexpected twists, strong characters and two strong female leads. It’s hard to put this one down. And it’s structured brilliantly." - Lize.

Image: Text Publishing.

"This is a collection of eight contemporary short stories that feature young people of colour navigating their way in a world dominated by the white experience. I loved each and every one of these stories. While only a slice, the detail and craft of each story was satisfying, even if the ending wasn't. Engaging from beginning to end, it made it impossible to put down. " - Kee.

Image: HarperCollins Australia.

"I just read Olive by Emma Gannon in a weekend! The author's writing style was so easy to read, it hooked me in straight away, and I thought it was such a realistic look at how friendships grow and change as you get older and enter different life stages. If you enjoyed Dolly Alderton's Ghosts, I think you'll also love Olive!" - Simone.

Image: HarperCollins Australia.

“This book really did live up to the hype! The story follows a 12-year-old Brisbane boy named Eli growing up in 1983. We see how his home life of poverty and crime unfolds, and how he navigates it with unconditional love, joy and humour. I loved the distinct Australian feel with its local references, and I think it’s the most unique storyline in a book I’ve ever read. Promises a super satisfying ending too, it was gripping!” - Shelle.

Image: Allen and Unwin.

"The first line of this book blew me away. Oswald has a way with words that immediately draws you into the story and keeps you there until the very last line. Highly recommend!" - Keryn.

Image: Affirm Press.

"I couldn't put this down! It has such a clever twist at the end, I had to flick back through the pages to figure out how I could have missed it." - Holly.

For more like this:

Feature Image: Mamamia.

