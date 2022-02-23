'A lot of products slid across my desk this month. Here are 9 I can't stop putting on my face.'

February is always a terrible month for beauty launches. Terribly AMAZING. Honestly, there are so many cute new products that come slinking their way onto the scene every Feb. Desk is thriving! Face is burning! Much excitement!

The bad news? I have to be a total snobby Sue and only choose the absolute very best ones. What a downer!

Wanna find out which ones were my fave? Go on!

Here are all the very best new launches that dropped this month, February 2022.

Off we go!

Image: Supplied Trinny Woodall has officially entered the skincare chat! She’s dropped two new cleansers and this one is my fave of the pair - because I’m *obsessed* with cleansing balms.

It’s an oil-based formula that makes removing makeup and SPF bloody dreamy. It’s comfortable, nourishing and the pump packaging is a way better time than those that come in pots.

Image: Supplied

Scientist, skincare wizard, and skinfluencer Hannah English (yep, she’s on our You Beauty Collective panel!) has teamed up with TBH skincare to create a snazzy new serum.

It’s lovely and hydrating, calming and soothing and the best thing to use if you’re dealing with inflammation or if you've done your barrier a real number with actives (ya silly billy).

Image: Sephora

As I’ve said before, more times than necessary, my skin enjoys having the texture of a cracker - so hydration is my love language.

I’ve tried more hyaluronic acid serums than I can count (and I’m very good at counting, thank you) (I’m not), but this newbie from Biossance is a real goodie. It instantly quenches dry skin, leaving it plump, hydrated and bouncy.

Image: Il Makiage

When I first tried this mascara, I pulled the wand out of the tube and saw it was one of those rubbery/one-sided wands - you know the ones - and immediately decided I wouldn’t like it (I’m a fat, fluffy wand girl).

But then I stopped being such a bum, and I tried it before work one day - and HOLY YES. It’s so good, you guys! It’s lengthening, non-clumpy and delightfully buildable and I tellya, I’ll never judge a mascara by its wand ever again.

IMmge: MCoBeauty

Can confirm: It’s a jolly good dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s cult highlighter wand (one of my makeup bag staples!). The formula is smooth. The cheekbones look lit. And it’s affordable. We love affordable!

There are three different shades all up - I'm a 'Peach Glow' kinda lady.

Everybody! Come quick! Rimmel London recently launched a range of vegan, cruelty-free makeup - and it’s every dry-skinned gal's dream.

This tinted foundation is one of my fave picks - the formula is hydrating, non-cakey and perfect for everyday wear.

Image: Supplied

My hair. She’s thirsty. Thankfully this cream from haircare brand Nine Yards is an absolute champ.

I have naturally thick, curly hair that can be annoyingly disobedient - but this has been keeping it in check. It gives out a big old slurp of hydration, making the texture more defined and less frizzy. I rate it.

Image: Aceology

These sheets of delight landed on my desk before a massive weekend on the fun syrup, and I swear they transformed my hungover face when I had to attend a poorly scheduled Sunday lunch. Sure, I felt like utter poo - but the skin situation? That GLOW? What a time.

Not only are they great for a dull face, they're also completely biodegradable when you chuck 'em in your home compost. How good is that!

Image: We Are Feel Good Inc

Another mask! I know, I know. But I just gotta chat to you about it. Cause I’m real big on the night creams and overnight masks. Huge. Love giving the face a big ol' treat before bed. I have a few products on rotation but recently invited this newbie into the routine to see how it fared. And she did good!

It features nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, Kakadu plum and macadamia oil, and makes my face bright and happy when I wake up - no matter how many hours I've spent doom scrolling the night before.

