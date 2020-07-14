"I've been a beauty writer for 3 years and these are the 12 products I always repurchase."

There's no denying it, working in the beauty industry is a very cool gig.

Aside from writing about the latest product launches, interviewing industry experts and road testing weird and wonderful treatments to see if they're legit, I'm also lucky to receive PR samples of new beauty products from brands so I can try them and let you know if they're any good.

WATCH: Here's how to do a bronze smoky eye, check out the tutorial below. Post continues after video.

It's a job I take very seriously because by recommending a product, I'm telling you it's worth your hard-earned money. Regardless of how much you're financially able to spend on beauty, that's a big deal.

It's for this reason I'm always curious to learn about the beauty products other beauty writers, editors and experts purchase with their own money because really, that's the highest praise you can give.

So, keep scrolling for 12 skincare, makeup, hair and body care products I reach for again and again. And repurchase once I've used them to the very last drop.

A great chemist cleanser that does the job! Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

This might be my favourite cleanser. It's cheap, gentle and does what you need it to at an affordable price. I really couldn't ask for much more from a cleanser.

I don't cleanse in the morning, but at night, I'll use this on its own or as a second cleanse if I've been wearing makeup.

﻿

I love this serum so much, I break it apart to scrape out the very last drop. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

I started using this serum about two years ago and now, my skin throws a tantrum whenever I run out of it unexpectedly. And it is always unexpectedly because as you can see above, the tricky packaging means you never know when you're almost finished.

It's a hydrating lotion consistency serum with the tiniest concentration of Vitamin A to target skin texture and fine lines without causing too much fuss. It's great for sensitive skin types who want to start using serious skincare, too.

This stuff is gold. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Not a word of a lie, everything is better with jojoba oil.

Jojoba oil (pronounced ho-ho-bah and technically a wax) does a lot. It's hydrating, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory, and just one small pump gives the skin the most incredible glow.

Everyone has their own ways of using jojoba oil - I apply mine in the morning after my serum instead of moisturiser, and before sunscreen.. At night, I slather it on after my serum and before a thick moisturiser OR at the very end of my routine if I'm doing a mask or applying any 'active' skincare products that won't be able to penetrate through the jojoba.

I've squeezed the life out of this sunscreen tube. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Sunscreen isn't traditionally sexy, but this one is a solid 17/10.

Wearing SPF on your face every day (even in winter, even when working from home) is the easiest and most cost-effective way to prevent the signs of ageing, and if you aren't wearing one, no expensive serum or treatment will help long-term. There's also the bit about how it prevents you from developing skin cancer.

You'll find heaps of great sunscreens specifically designed to be worn under makeup at your local pharmacy, but this one from Ultra Violette is truly the best I've tried. The texture and scent are both non-sunscreeny, and the formula has a slight peachy colour, which means no white casts for those with darker skin tones or varied skin undertones. It's also a moisturiser that provides SPF 50+ UVA (the rays that age you and primarily cause skin cancers) and UVB (the rays that burn you) protection. AND it doesn't ball up under makeup or sting your eyes, so it's ridiculously easy to wear.

Ultimately, the best sunscreen is the one you'll wear every day, so I'm willing to invest in this product because I see it as a skincare item.

Hands down the best setting spray I've tried. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

As a person who sweats from their face (a lot), setting spray is a highly necessary step in my makeup routine. Some feel like sticky water, but this one is legit and helps to keep my face on, even during a humid commute.

Conveniently, this Morphe spray is more affordable than other 'non-chemist' brands. I also appreciate its aerosol mis delivery system because using it doesn't feel like you're squirting yourself in the face with a water gun.

Told you I love this bronzer. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

I'm yet to find a better bronzer than Hoola Lite and every time I get a glimpse of the silver bottom of this product's pan, I fear the day it crumbles into literal dust.

I've been using this bronzer for about three years. It's the perfect matte, natural-looking bronzer that never looks muddy or orange on fair skin tones. I apply it in a '3' shape starting from my forehead, down my cheekbones and under my jawline, as well as a bit on my nose and across my eyelids as an eye shadow.

7. Lash tint and brow tint, priceless.

I'll never not marvel at the power of a good lash lift and tint. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

No, these aren't products but lash and eyebrow tinting is something I invest in at least once a month for many reasons. Such reasons include not having to wear mascara, saving time in the morning and being able to cry without the burden of cleaning up panda eyes.

Seriously, these treatments shave a good 10 minutes off my morning routine. Because my brows aren't sparse, all I have to do is brush them into place with a clear brow gel before leaving the house.

Oh, and when I can afford it, I invest in a lash lift, too. The perm-like treatment makes your lashes look as long and fluttery as if you painstakingly applied several coats of mascara. (I'm not wearing any mascara in the photo above.)

A gorgeous cream blush for the most gorgeous natural flush. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

This is THE product that finally got me into wearing blush.

The stick formula is creamy, pigmented and buildable, and blends into the skin seamlessly for the good kind of flush. Unlike some powder blushes, this cream is fairly unf*ckupable. All you need is a smidge on either cheek to blend upwards with your fingers, and you're done.

You can also use it as a cream eyeshadow and a hydrating lippie. My favourite shade is Poppy Girl.

Cheap, cheerful and bloody good. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

I've declared my love for these budget tinted lip balms before but I'll say it again. And again. They're that good.

The Chapstick tinted balms are the perfect middle ground between a lip balm and a lipstick, and they're SO pigmented. Personally, I'm a big fan of the Merlot red wine shade, which is a winner for when you want to look like you've made an effort in less than 10 seconds.

Very expensive, very good hair care. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

There's no way around it. This shampoo and conditioner combo are really bloody expensive.

Because I don't colour my hair, I happily switch between supermarket and high-end hair products, but I've come to realise the results I get using Virtue products aren't comparable to more affordable ones.

What makes them so good (and so pricey)? The brand formulates all their products with a human keratin compound that essentially seeks out the damaged bits of your hair, binds to them and repairs them from the inside. Because these products don't contain silicone, you won't get that instantly soft, slippery feeling. But trust me, dry your hair and you'll be blown away.

Even better, the brand does mini sizes priced around $20 so you can try before committing.

Your scalp with froth at this scrub. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Another cult spendy hair product, but this scalp scrub is cult for a reason.

Traditional scalp scrubs can be hard to apply and disperse throughout the hair. Christoph Robin's feels and acts more like an extra clarifying shampoo with salty granules to gently exfoliate the scalp, without stripping it of its natural oils. It doesn't hurt this smells divine, too.

I use this every second hair wash (so once or twice a week) as my first shampoo. Then, I'll do my second shampoo with whatever I'm using at the time and finish with conditioner.

Again, you can buy a mini size from Sephora for $30 to try before investing in the full size.

I take this everywhere. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Yes, the last product on my list is nappy rash cream.

Some people swear by paw paw ointment, but if you find that irritates your skin or just doesn't do the trick, you need to try Amolin.

It's a thick, oil-based nappy rash cream you can slather everywhere. Think: chapped lips, crusty nose, bug bites, cuticles, thigh chafe and other chafes down there. Is it chic? Not at all. But like my grandparents and my parents before me, I keep a tube by my side at all times.

Feature image: Supplied/@theamyclark.

What are your tried and tested beauty buys? Tell us about your favourite products in the comments below!