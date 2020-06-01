Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark road tests the viral TikTok face roller that promises to mattify your face.

Find me a human who hasn’t ever had a shiny forehead and I’ll eat my non-existent hat.

We’ve all been there. When you walk into the bathroom after lunch to find an oily, slippery, shiny T-zone staring back at you, glistening like a deep-fried hash brown.

Usually, the answers to controlling oily skin and shine throughout the day are setting powders and blotting papers. That was until a $15 ‘oil-control roller’ went viral on TikTok.

WATCH: You can see how the roller soaks up excess oil on your face in a snippet from YouTuber Glow Baby’s review. Post continues after video.

When US beauty influencer Looks by Lexington shared a video of her results using the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller on Instagram and TikTok in March, it immediately sold out.

In her video, which has been viewed a casual 6.8 million times, Lexington raved about how the product a) quickly nixed any oil and forehead shine, and B) did so without ruining her glowy foundation.

Now, the mattifying roller is finally available to purchase in Australia from Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, BIG W and selected pharmacies, but is this much-hyped product a legit game-changer, or just a passing social media fad?

Naturally, I went out and got one to give it a crack. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this Insta-famous mattifying face roller.

What is the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller?

The Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller is… exactly that. A face roller with a ‘volcanic’ stone that absorbs oil from your skin.

But what is a volcanic stone, you ask? Great question. This product features a smooth, naturally porous volcanic stone that can absorb excess oil from the surface of your skin (think of it like a dry sponge).

The brand promises their on-the-go oil-absorbing tool will keep your face looking shine-free throughout the day, without needing to pack on layers of setting powder or use single-use blotting papers.

Instead, they suggest keeping the environmentally-friendly, portable tool in your handbag or at your desk to control an oily T-zone.