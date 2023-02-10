'Look more... friendly.' What really happened between Ben Affleck and JLo at the Grammys.

Ben Affleck is a meme again.

The actor and his wife Jennifer Lopez attended the Grammy's earlier this week.

And while it was a night of historic firsts (Beyonce, Sam Smith, Kim Petras etc etc) everyone is talking about Affleck's... face.

Because the man looked both bored and mad at the fact he had to attend music's night of nights.

Unimpressed, if anything. Image: ET.

As such, I've compiled a list of places the actor would rather be than the Grammy's:

The middle of a highway.

The office after 5 pm.

Wyoming with Kanye West and Jeffree Star.

On the couch with your parents while a sex scene on TV plays.

In that Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner.

A lot has come out since about the night - memes, jokes, lip readings - so let me run you through it.

1. Bennifer 2.0 seemed to have a 'heated conversation' at one stage during the night.

What we know, with utter certainty, is that a conversation was had.

In a clip that's since gone viral, the pair appear to be arguing about what could only be... his face. Specifically, the frown on said face.

Pls stop looking so interested, mate. It's freaking everybody out. Image: Getty.

While we couldn't tell what the couple allegedly said, a lipreader apparently could.

2. A professional lipreader weighed in.

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic expert witness lipreader, told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez allegedly urged her husband to "look more friendly" and "motivated".

Apparently, Affleck, who has about as much charm as a paper clip, responded with, "I might."

Like? Ok, buddy.

3. There was a lunch break.

What can I say? I can't fill your cup if I don't fill my own first. Give me 20 minutes.

4. A 'seat warmer' released a tell-all on TikTok.

Next, came the truth we weren't ready to accept. Mostly because it was a lot more boring than the drama we actually wanted.

A seat filler who worked at the event posted a TikTok explaining that she had heard some of the pair's conversation because she sat next to Affleck for a small part of the evening.

The TikToker who goes by the handle @almostannna confirmed that Lopez had shown her husband several memes of himself throughout the night.

@almostannna Replying to @canadiansupernova #greenscreen this is prob the funniest story i have it was so silly. Feeling overhelmed by this attention so im gonna take a break from all of this, i shared the big things and the how-to but all this attention is a lot haha :) I answered all the important questions already, good luck guys! Hear about it more on @hitqldbreakfast tonight! #seatfiller #grammys ♬ Selfcare-demo - Bella Moulden

"JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!’ And he was like, 'Oh God, this again.' Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," she explained in the TikTok.

"Like, he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression!" she added. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was on her phone and saw it and was like, 'Honey, this is so funny, like look at this.' And he was like, 'Jesus Christ'."

5. J.Lo got in on the joke.

It turns out Lopez finds her husband's grumpy face as meme-able as the rest of us.

On Friday, Lopez posted a clip of Affleck's upcoming Nike biopic, Air, on Instagram. At the start of the clip, she zoomed in on Affleck's face and captioned it: "My husband's happy face."

A spokesperson for the couple also released a statement, saying, "Ben and Jen are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating".

"She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off."

Ok then.

Feature Image: Mamamia/Supplied.