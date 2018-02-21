News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

"Nymphomaniacs in hotel rooms." Married at First Sight's Dean on what happens off camera.

Dean Wells would like us to know that apparently not everything that gets filmed on Married at First Sight is shown.

This revelation came as a surprise to approximately no one.

Appearing on KIIS FM with Kyle and Jackie O, Dean and Tracey revealed that they’re not the only couple that have strayed from their professionally selected partners.

Seemingly all recovered from last week’s Dean and Davina debacle, they gave us a glimpse into the debauchery that happens when the couples aren’t in husband and wife mode.


When asked exactly what gets filmed, but not shown, the 39 year old creative director revealed that there was “so much.”

“We’re not supposed to party and that’s completely against the rules but pretty much every night it happens,” he began.

“All I will say is a lot of stuff happens in the hotel rooms that no-one really knows about.”

This comes after stories of a wild, drunken night in which a non-paired couple were caught in bed which resulted in intense questioning by producers.

And now we know that this wasn’t a singular occurrence.

Apparently, even the bin chicken of a husband agrees that perhaps the pairings were possibly a “bad idea,” essentially calling the exercise a social experiment in what happens when you put “twenty extrovert nymphomaniacs in a hotel room together.”

He might just have a point.

Need to catch up on the latest in Married at First Sight? The twins have got you covered in MAFS’ Chat Episode 15 – Justin’s Been Lying To Us.

Tags: celebrity , dean-and-davina , entertainment-3 , mafs2018 , married-at-first-sight

Related Stories

Recommended