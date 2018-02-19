Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Married at First Sight’s Dean and Davina may not have been the only couple to cheat on their TV spouses.



It would be an understatement to say that Married at First Sight this season has been a doozy.

However, it seems like Dean and Davina weren’t the only partners to stray from their professionally chosen spouses.

According to Women’s Day, an anonymous source reports that during a particularly boozed-up night of bar-hopping, the couples returned to their luxury suites at North Sydney’s Meriton apartments to a very drunk groom completely ambivalent to the fact that his TV wife was naked in bed with another groom in the bedroom next door.

“Next thing we know all hell broke loose, when the door flung open and they were naked!” said the source.

“The rest of the party laughed and proceeded to go in and see the X-rated scene for themselves!”

This all happened while yet another couple was having a drunken fight in the hallway, which led to the producers being called.

"[It was just] like being on school camp," described the source.

"We had broken the rules, breaking curfew and partying – all while the cameras weren't on us. They were furious! We got sent back to our apartments and were forbidden to speak to each other," they said.

Unfortunately this piece of legendary, history-altering footage has been lost into the abyss, with the couple in question made to bow out at the next commitment ceremony, and the rest of the cast sworn to secrecy. Allegedly.

