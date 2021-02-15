We're not going to lie. Sometimes long hair is just so much easier to deal with.

You can throw it up in a top knot, pull it back in a ponytail or just let it hang out with all its weighty texture, and not have to worry about curls and cowlicks sitting weird.

Watch: Have a lil nosy at some short celebrity hairstyles we love. Post continues below.

But! There's just something about short hair. It always feels so fun! Exciting! Frenchy! Stylish! Just more 'you', y'know?

If you've been flirting with the idea of going shorter, but you're still on the fence, stick around - because we asked women to share their hair before and after a Seriously Big Chop.

Listen: Got some hair-related questions you need answers to? Get your ears around this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

So, if you're looking for some inspo - please, have a looksie.

Phoebe.

"Best decision I’ve ever made. My hair was so damaged from previous dye jobs!"

Image: Supplied

Tamara.

"Before and after circa 2017. I’m doing the chop again soon, but this time I'll go for more of a flat, one-length cut than a textured bob. This was more of its time."

Image: Supplied

Nicolle.

"After my wedding, the day I landed from my honeymoon I got it all cut off and my hairdresser gave it to a high school teacher to make paintbrushes out of."

Image: Supplied

Ania.

"Best thing I ever did. It's changed everything - not a single regret. So many woman say, "Oh I'm too scared! It would never suit me", but women need to learn that you wear the hair - the hair doesn't wear you!"

Image: Supplied

Katie.

"I honestly felt like I had seven stone chopped off and was SHOOK at how quick it was to wash my hair afterwards."

Image: Supplied

Amanda.

"Absolutely love my short hair!"

Image: Supplied

Jacqui.

"I've had quite a dramatic cut! I LOVE it short, never going back."

Image: Supplied

Jessie.

Image: Supplied

Despina.

"I did the post-wedding cut!"

Image: Supplied

Bianca.

"I've always had longer hair, but cut it short a couple of years back and I love it!"

Image: Supplied

Gia.

"My hair philosophy is cut, wait forever (cause I don’t like paying for the hairdresser) then cut again."

Image: Supplied

Caitlin.

"I was a baby in these photos, but it’s still the biggest [chop] I’ve ever done!"

Image: Supplied

Stacie.

"I grow my hair out, then cut it to make wigs for Cancer Kids. It usually takes two years to grow back to a length that is ready to be cut. It’s crazy how light your head feels after a big cut!"

Image: Supplied

Talia.

Image: Supplied

Megan.

"Two weeks into the short hair. I’m not great at styling it... yet!"

Image: Supplied

Maddy.

Image: Supplied

Beth.

"My hair was getting very scraggly and long, so I had the big chop. I hated it after, like, two weeks. I wanted the long hair back... isn’t it always the way!"

Image: Supplied

Alexa.

Image: Supplied

Sarah.

"I’ve done it a few times! And I never regret it when I do. I just cut it to this length on Friday."

Image: Supplied

Lavinia.

Image: Supplied

Samantha.

"I miss my short hair! I'm going to get it cut after my wedding."

Image: Supplied

Sophie.

"I cut mine off due to Alopecia. But I love my short hair! It’s liberating."

Image: Supplied

Nardia

Image: Supplied

Hannah.

"This is my original post-wedding cut, almost 9 years ago! I haven’t gone back to long hair since and it’s just gotten shorter and shorter! I love how much freedom I have with short hair and if I don’t like it, I just cut it off."

Image: Supplied

Erin.

"I'm always going between long hair and short hair because I'm indecisive AF. But while I love being able to throw my hair up in a bun, short hair honestly just feels more me."

Image: Supplied

Katherine.

Image: Supplied

Feature image: Supplied

Anyone else feeling super inspired to chop all their hair off right now? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Want $100? Take our 5 minute survey for your chance to win.



