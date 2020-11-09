LEIGH CAMPBELL: The 6 little tricks I use to keep my hair looking nice.

Back in the days I worked at Cosmopolitan, the issues of the magazine that always sold the best were the ones that contained stories about hair. If there was a coverline related to hair, it helped us sell copies.

Because hair is annoying, and disobedient. And although it’s dead, we spend a silly amount of time and money loving it and trying to get it to love us back.

Video via Mamamia

Personally I find doing my hair boring and laborious. I’m intrinsically lazy so I’m always looking for shortcuts when it comes to caring for and styling my hair. Luckily I’ve picked up a fair few tricks in my 15 years of writing about beauty, so I’ll share the best ones with you now.

1. Make sure you’re using shampoo the right way.

I reckon half the population uses shampoo incorrectly. Most people put a blob on their hand then whack that blob on their head and then start rubbing. This is wrong.

To use shampoo correctly, put the blob in your palm, then work the product up into a lather with your hands and fingers on both hands, theeeen gently distribute through the scalp, mid-lengths and ends. This will mean a more even distribution, a better clean and you’ll be less likely to be left with product residue or build-up at your roots (which makes hair feel dirtier and more oily).

2. Conditioner and masks from the ears down.

Hair stylists tell people to use conditioner and masks from the mid-lengths down, but this can be confusing if you’ve got really long hair.

So, as a better general rule for everyone, conditioner and masks go on from the ears down - no higher. We avoid the roots with these products because they generally add weight and can leave hair looking limp or dirty.