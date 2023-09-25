It might be September but the best beauty advent calendars are already starting to sell out.

We’re only a few months away from the most wonderful time of the year, and while you may think it’s a little early to be shopping for Christmas gifts and planning out the silly season, it doesn’t hurt to be ahead of the curve.

Beauty brands are slowly releasing their advent calendars, and they’ve really pulled out all the stops this year. And as they should, because after Carols by Candlelight, work Christmas parties and Boxing Day sales, beauty advent calendars are the next best thing.

Watch: Show Me How - Christmas Day Glam. Post continues below.

There’s nothing better than opening little beauty treats in the lead up to December 25. The thrill of not knowing what's behind each door is enough to make you feel like a kid again. But if you want to get your hands on one, then you better be quick, because beauty advent calendars sell out really fast.

So if you need help to pick out the best beauty advent calendar either for yourself or for a loved one, then we’ve created the ultimate guide to help make the decision process a little easier.

Whether you’re a skincare obsessive or a makeup whiz, read on to see some of the best beauty advent calendars available this year.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

There’s a reason Charlotte Tilbury’s advent calendar is on the very top of the list, and that’s because it’s something beauty lovers wait for in anticipation every year. For $300, the lucky recipient will receive 12 of Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling products, with two of them being full size.

Image: LOOKFANTASTIC.

Here’s another great option for those wanting a variety of different products. LOOKFANTASTIC have released a beauty advent calendar jam packed with 27 products (12 of which are full size) from brands like Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, ELEMIS and more. I had a look at the product offering and can safely say that this calendar is filled with products people are actually going to get some use out of. But don't wait, because something tells me it’s going to sell out soon.

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

Whether you’re shopping for a huge Benefit Cosmetics fan or for someone who has been meaning to try their products for a while, the Benefit All I Want Advent Calendar is the ideal gift for a loved one. Featuring 24 of the brand’s best-selling beauty products, you’re getting huge value for less than half the price.

Image: Eleven Australia.

If you’ve ever struggled with your hair at some point in your life, then you’ve most likely stumbled across Eleven Australia products. The brand is best known for its high quality, no-nonsense haircare, and they’ve recently released an advent calendar. Containing 11 fan favourite products, this one is perfect for those who want to give their hair some TLC.

Image: Revolution Beauty.

Valued at $205, the Makeup Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar is definitely going to give you bang for your buck. From eyeshadow palettes to powder puffs, this advent calendar is perfect for a makeup beginner or anyone wanting to add some staples to their collection.

Image: MAC Cosmetics.

Nothing, and I mean nothing screams festive season more than MAC’s holiday collections and this year, they’ve created an advent calendar with 24 products — 21 of those being full size. Ready to gift in silver chrome packaging, whoever is the lucky recipient to receive this is going to add you to the top of their nice list.

Image: Elemis.

By the time Christmas comes around, people are usually ready to kick their feet up and treat themselves to a pamper sesh. So, imagine receiving the Elemis London First Class Advent Calendar, which features 25 face and body products. By the time they're done opening every window, they’ll have the best skin of their life.

Image: L'Occitane.

The L’Occitane Deluxe Beauty Advent Calendar makes for the most colourful addition to your dresser, and not to mention, it contains 24 of the brand’s best-selling luxury skincare.

Image: The Body Shop.

There’s no better way to countdown to Christmas than with The Body Shop’s Box of Wishes Advent Calendar. Not only does it come with 24 products, but each sale of this advent calendar supports the brand’s global partners in India with fair and regular income opportunities.

Will you be buying an advent calendar this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: TikTok @eliza.co.uk/Elemis/Charlotte Tilbury/MAC Cosmetics.