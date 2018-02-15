GROUP THERAPY: "Should I be sitting in the front or back seat of an Uber?”

When you get into an Uber, do you get in the front seat or the back seat? Do you proceed to talk to your driver? Or do you just sit on your phone? For many people, it’s an easy decision. But for some – the etiquette of the Uber can be very overwhelming. And we aren’t here to judge. We’re here to help. So let’s break it down.

Mamamia’s Director of Podcasts, Rachel Corbett, has spent many restless nights asking herself, “If I get in the backseat of an Uber, am I a d*ck?” She also sometimes wonders whether or not the driver prefer you to get in the front. And, she’s even considered inventing a “no chat” button for the app so people know whether or not she’s available for talking.

Listen to Rachel discuss her dilemma on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud:

“It’s not a taxi so it feels like you’re supposed to get in the front seat to be polite, but I don’t know this person and I feel like it’s weird to be in the front seat of the car of the person that I don’t know, so I always get in the back – but I feel like Uber drivers are always a bit miffed,” Corbett says on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud, before asking, “Am I overthinking it?”

Well, it turns out she’s not. Because there is a secret code in the world of Uber that not many people know about. You see, it is the truth universally acknowledged amongst Uber drivers, that if you sit in the front of the car, you want to talk. But if you sit in the back, chatting is off limits.

How did I come across this information, I hear you ask? An Uber driver by the name of Demi told me. It’s a code that they all know. The only problem is, the Uber drivers forgot to tell us this. But hey, at least we know now, right? And if all else fails, catch a Shebah.

Listen to the full episode of Mamamia Out Loud here:

When you get in an uber, where do you sit?