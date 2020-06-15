A former fiancé and frontline work: What we know about Bachelor in Paradise's Brittany Hockley.

Brittany Hockley is a busy woman.

Somehow, she manages to be an actor, appear on reality TV, have a weekly podcast, and work as an emergency radiographer.

With the imminent premiere of Bachelor in Paradise looming, Brittany Hockley will return to our screens once more, accompanied by the new batch of ‘bachies’ flying to Fiji as they enlist the help of one of TV’s greatest relationship experts, Osher Günsberg.

The last time we saw Brittany, she was in the final two of Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins’ season of The Bachelor alongside Sophie Tieman, when he now-infamously chose neither of them.

Watch: The moment Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman discovered the Honey Badger picked no-one. Post continues below.

Here’s everything we know about Brittany Hockley, ahead of the show’s premiere.

A fiancé with a double life.

On her podcast Life Uncut with fellow Bachelor alum Laura Byrne, Brittany opened up about her former relationship.

For two years, Brittany was unknowingly dating a sociopath, who not only had another girlfriend and a completely parallel life, but had 13 other women in his bed during their time together.

“He love bombed me,” Brittany explained to Mamamia last year. “He loved me so hard and so fast and it was so all consuming that I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pair met at work, and within three and a half weeks, he was telling her he loved her. It was an intense relationship from the get-go, she recalls, with 70 to 80 messages flying between them a day, all by different mediums.

"He’d contact me via phone, email, pop-ins at work," Brittany said. "I thought no one could love me like he did."

After two years of dating the man she was preparing to marry, Brittany found out casually over dinner with a mutual friend that her partner, Luke*, was not who she thought he was.

In fact, she discovered he had been with another person for six years, leading to their break-up.

"I sold my house and everything I owned and bought a one way ticket to Brazil with my sister and off we went for a nearly three year round the world trip. It was so life changing for me. I was the cliche of the 'girl that travels the world to find herself' that we all love to hate. But it was so true," she told Mamamia.

Brittany's work as a radiographer.

Brittany works as an emergency radiographer, after studying a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science specialising in Diagnostic Radiography.

She has spent over 10 years in busy hospitals around the world, and during the coronavirus crisis, Brittany worked on the frontline of the pandemic.

Speaking to Mamamia in March, Brittany explained she works alongside her sister, Sheridan, every day.

" We do the same thing, so we go through it together and we have each other to lean on, debrief with and go through this process with. It makes an enormous difference to have each other," she shared.

Brittany is also an actor, and this year will appear in her first feature film, playing a role in romantic comedy Malibu Crush, directed by James Pratt.

"I’ve been studying acting as a hobby and passion for years, but I’ve never properly pursued it… until now,” the 31-year-old told Daily Mail last year.

Bachelor in Paradise.

Channel 10 has teased one of the first couples of the show to be Brittany and Timm Hanly, who was the runner-up on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette.

As Brittany arrives, Timm asks, "Is that the chick from Badger's season? She's so hot!"

Brittany then shares that she wouldn't usually go for a man like Timm, but admits he has taken her by surprise.

"Brittany is absolutely gorgeous! So well spoken, those piercing blue eyes," Timm says, before the trailer shows the two kissing.

We'll have to wait and watch to see if their relationship makes it to the end.

Bachelor In Paradise will air on Channel 10, with the premiere date yet to be released.

