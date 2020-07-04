Two exes and some fan favourites: All the Bachelor in Paradise contestants in one place.

Grab yourself a cocktail and get ready for a whole lot of ~ drama~ because Bachelor in Paradise is returning in less than two weeks. And yes, all our favourites are back.

With the new season set to kick start on July 15, we've rounded up all of this year's contestants in one place, including fan favourites Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott and Abbie Chatfield.

Watch the first trailer for the 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues.

Here's a look at the Bachelor in Paradise 2020 cast.

Keira Maguire.

Long reigning Bachie Queen Keira Maguire is heading back to paradise.

Channel 10 announced the exciting news in a new promo video on Instagram earlier today. And it looks like she's already attracted the interest of Jamie Doran.

We first met Keira on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor in 2016, before she went on to find love with Jarrod Woodgate during the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Alas, the pair decided to go their separate ways last year.

Keira explained the pair had broken up on Instagram last year after a fan asked if they were still dating.

"We broke up six months ago," she said.

"I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or I have let anyone down. Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me."

Here's hoping Keira finds love a second time around.

Timm Hanly.

Sweet, longhaired larrikin Timm will be among the first to arrive on the island (hopefully with sunflowers). And honestly, no one deserves love more.

When Timm Hanly wasn't picked by Angie Kent on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette, Australia's collective heart broke and honestly, it still hurts to think about it. But this time around, he's looking to find someone who he can laugh with and be his usual lovably dorky self with.





Rumours have it he and Brittany Hockley, from the Honey Badger's season of Bach (we're sorry to... remind you of that), hit it off.

Ciarran Stott.

Our favourite British boy is back.

It didn't take long for Angie (and the rest of the nation) to fall for Ciarran on last season of The Bachelorette. But he eventually made the decision to leave the show after he found out his nan had passed away.

Now he's back for a second chance, and we for one are excited to see Ciarran and his impeccable leopard print neckties back on our screen (or just, uh, totally naked, as he's shown entering paradise in the trailer). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The trailer makes it look like he’ll be involved in some major drama though, and he has expressed concern about going from "the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia" when the series airs, and we’re honestly not prepared for it.

Jamie Doran.

Also from Angie’s season is controversial firefighter Jamie Doran. For those of you who need a refresher, Jamie was quickly labelled the "stage five clinger" of the season.

A new promo released on Wednesday shows Jamie true to form, offering his rose to... basically every woman on the show. He's a good sport though, commenting "If only someone had four roses... Jamie: 'Hold my mango daiquiri!'" on the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram.

Brittany Hockley.

Brittany will also be returning to our screens after the absolute debacle that was Nick Cummins' season. For those of you who have scrubbed it from your brains, Nick flew his final two contestants, Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman, over to New Caledonia, chose neither of them and then fled to another country. It was… a lot.

Britt's entrance catches the eye of Timm, who thinks she's "so hot".

Helena Sauzier.

Matt's third place bachelorette will be back. She makes a brief appearance in the first trailer, pointing at Ciarran as he enters… naked. So fair.

Jessica Brody.

You'll probably recognise Jessica from her brief appearance on Matt's bachie season, where she turned up as an intruder.

In the Bachelor in Paradise trailer it looks like she's going to have "the most perfect kiss" with Ciarran, before it all blows up in flames and holy heck this is going to be wild.

Brittney Wheldon.

Bring on the conga lines because Britt is back, and this is exactly the energy we need right now.

Cassandra Mamone.

Matt sent Cass home from his season after they discovered they weren't on the same timeline: Cass' priority was her very successful jewellery business and Matt wanted babies like... yesterday.

Mary Viturino.

YES.

We don't want to imagine Paradise without commentary queen Mary.

We can't wait to hear more "B*tch please" and finger snaps.

Renee Barrett.

Image: Network Ten.

Renee was an earlier leaver on Matt's season of Bach, and while she hasn't officially been confirmed as a BIP cast member, we know she'll be there thanks to her ex... Ciarran.

Ciarran and Renee dated before both their 2019 Bach appearances, and he confirmed in an interview his ex turned up in Paradise.

Kiki Morris.





Again, we have Ciarran to thank for this wee spoiler. Kiki, from Richie Strahan's season, hasn't been confirmed yet either, but after filming wrapped, she and Ciarran were hanging out quite a bit. They appeared in Instagram stories together and photos of them holding hands at Angie's third place bachelor Jackson Garlick's birthday celebration in December were leaked online.

Other unconfirmed but likely cast members, thanks to some very serious investigative journalism (a.k.a mostly just watching the promos and stalking Instagram... a lot) are:

Niranga Amarasinghe (Angie's season)

SogandMohtat (Matt's season)

Julia Hyde (Matt's season)

Glenn Smith (Angie's season)

Alex McKay (Angie's season)

Let the romance scandals begin.

Bachelor In Paradise returns on Wednesday July 15 at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

