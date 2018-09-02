"I feel so bad for her." The Bachelor's Vanessa Sunshine has passionately defended Cass Wood.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Vanessa Sunshine’s elimination from The Bachelor last week was up there with one of the most conflicting exits in the show’s history.

While we’re pretty sure she really didn’t want to be there, part of us was genuinely sad to see the 27-year-old leave without a rose.

But there’s a silver lining to Vanessa Sunshine’s exit – now that she’s back outside the Bachie mansion, she’s blessing us with blunt Instagram rants and telling us everything we need to know about the other contestants.

Speaking to Who magazine, the Melbourne legal secretary has defended fellow contestant 23-year-old Cass Wood, who has been labelled as “obsessed” with the Honey Badger.

“I feel so bad for her,” Vanessa told the publication.

“She isn’t crazy. I have a good five years on Cass and she was younger when they dated and her feelings are real,” she added.

“What you are seeing is a young woman in love with a man who she is fighting for. She is putting it all out on the table and wanting reassurance from him that he feels the same way and he isn’t giving that to her.”

Speaking to Mamamia on Friday, Vanessa shared why she wishes we’d all stop talking about the show’s ‘villains’ Romy, Cat and Aleisha.

“I’m going to be really honest, I just think giving them the self-labelled title of ‘the trio’, ‘the mean girls’ or villains, it almost glorifies their behaviour,” she said.

“To me, Cat, Romy and Aleisha, the way they get their self-worth is by belittling, berating and bullying other people, and that’s what it was, it was bullying. The way they justify their behaviour is by scapegoating other people, and they constantly hit below the belt.

“Even if I didn’t like someone, I would never go out of my way to belittle or degrade someone or attack their physical appearance, I’m not interested in that.”

In a video rant shared to Instagram following her elimination, Vanessa also explained why she didn’t appear to fall head over heels for Bachelor Nick Cummins.

“I will never ever put someone on a pedestal, who hasn’t earned the right to be there,” she said.

To catch up on all the latest Bachelor gossip, join us for the latest episode of Mamamia’s Bach Chat podcast.

Take the below quiz to work out which Bachelor date suits you best!