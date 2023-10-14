The result of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum is No.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) Chief Elections Analyst, Antony Green, has projected a result on how the nation feels regarding an Indigenous Voice to Parliament - and the resounding vote appears to be No.

On October 14, all Australians made their vote, with the result being projected shortly after.

READ MORE: Australia voted No for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. So what happens now?

The ABC has projected that a majority of voters in South Australia have voted No to the proposed constitutional change, along with a majority of voters in New South Wales and Tasmania. It means the proposal has not secured support from enough states to pass.

Watch: Tony Armstrong on racism in Australia. Post continues below.

Data suggested that support for the Voice among First Nations Australians was approximately at 80 per cent.

With this in mind, today's No result has been met with a lot of sadness from a decent cross-section of the country - both among the Indigenous and non Indigenous population.

So what happens now with a No result?

The concern among Yes advocates has been that little will be championed or done to improve the lives of Indigenous people. Nor will active steps be taken to close the gap between Indigenous and non Indigenous Australians.

As Indigenous leader Marcia Langton said at a recent Press Club conference: "I fear a No vote will be interpreted - and falsely, I should say - as a mandate for governments to do nothing and to make our lives worse.

"I think that's the greatest danger. I also fear that a No vote will be perceived, and again, I say falsely, as a mandate for not establishing consultative bodies."

As for what comes next, time will tell.

The Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander crisis support line is 13YARN on 13 92 76.

Featured Image: AAP.