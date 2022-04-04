Why Cody and Selina broke up, and everything else that's happened since the MAFS finale.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page. Want the MAFS recaps delivered straight to you? Sign up to Mamamia recaps here.

On Monday night, we watched all the Married At First Sight brides and grooms (except for one) meet for one final dinner party.

While the show is officially coming to an end, the drama is far from over.

The reunion dinner party kicked off with plenty of revelations - from broken up couples to an alleged cheating scandal - and led into the final couch session with the experts. Which obviously meant a dramatic recap of every fallout from the show, and airing it on a big screen for all the brides and grooms to see.

Of course, we have all the information you need about what happened during and after the MAFS finale.

Where was Texan groom, Andrew?

Andrew and Holly only made it a few weeks in before calling it quits on MAFS, but they were the first couple to stir up major controversy on the show.

For anyone watching Monday's episode, you may have noticed the Texan groom was missing from the dinner party.

According to reports, Andrew disappeared from the show on quite dramatic terms and allegedly had a difficult time dealing with the reality that he would be painted as a villain. He then reportedly refused to take part in a majority of the radio interviews he was booked in for, and had zero intention to return to meet the rest of the brides and grooms for any reunions.

“He’s freaking out about how it’s going to be portrayed,” an unnamed contestant told So Dramatic!

“He didn’t come back for any of the filming, like the boy’s night or the reunion," they continued adding that despite some grooms reaching out to Andrew, he didn't "want anything to do with the show".

However, a friend close to Andrew told the site he had suffered a mental "breakdown" after seeing how his time on the show played out.

"He had a full breakdown... I believe he spent time in a mental facility and was diagnosed with various disorders," the insider said.

"He checked himself back in once the show started airing as it all became too much for him again.

"Andrew wants nothing to do with the show or any of the contestants on it. He’s regretting doing it [MAFS] big time. It’s already completely ruined his health, personal reputation and any future business prospects."

Selina and Cody broke up the night of the dinner party.

So, it appears a major dumping scandal was brewing during Monday night's episode, involving Selina and Cody.

While the two said 'I Do' to each other in the final vows, on Tuesday night's episode Selina explained her MAFS husband dumped her the morning after the final dinner party.

"Cody and Selina attend the reunion together, but then Cody dumped Selina after the reunion dinner party at 5am in the morning or something. Literally straight after the dinner party. It’s f**ked up," the source told So Dramatic!

"She was lost for words, really," they added. "No one knew about it until they got on the couch. She didn’t tell anyone before."

As a result, things got very awkward for the rest of the cast.

"When they left, they never really spoke again. Just a few messages here and there," the source claimed.

"The night after filming wrapped, they all went to a bar in Sydney and Selina was so upset she didn’t want Cody to show up. It was super awkward for everyone."

During Tuesday night's episode, Cody revealed: "Selina and I decided to call things last night."

Selina then corrects him, saying, "Can we not say we? Cody [ended it]."

She went on to say that he ended their relationship after last night's episode wrapped up filming.

"He was more standoffish than usual.. When everyone was gone, I grabbed his hand, he flinched and pulled away. He said 'I just don't want to.'

"He said 'I want to end things'. It was in a bit of a shock after hearing that."

Cody went on to say: "We had some really amazing times but we also had some shockers.

“I know I didn’t show Selina how much I cared.. but she needs someone who cares for her, and I can’t.”

Holly asked Olivia why she still hasn't apologised to Domenica.

On Monday night's episode, Holly not only called out Olivia for treating her "like nothing" during an encounter with her (way back at the beginning of the season), but also for her involvement in the nude photo scandal.

"Why is it that you won't apologise to Dom for the photo?" Holly asked.

"Because I'm not sorry," Olivia responded. "She posted it herself."

Later on, Olivia shouted at Domenica when she expressed how "stressful" the nude situation was for her.

"Dom you can't talk about stress levels when I have felt personally physically unsafe in your presence. You literally stood across a table and fashioned a f**king weapon," she said.

"I did not fashion a weapon... I didn't say it was acceptable either, and I apologised," Domenica said.

Ella then told the camera: "Olivia needs to apologise and the fact that she wouldn't, just makes me feel sorry for her.

"It screams even louder the reflection of her and her personality and her morals and her values."

Listen to No Filter's episode with Olivia from MAFS, who shares with Mia Freedman the reality of being a reality TV villain. Post continues after audio.





Daniel and Carolina demanded an apology.

Carolina and Daniel were the last couple to arrive to the final dinner party, and while they looked as happy as ever, Carolina made it clear she was ready to stir up some drama. ...Mainly because she literally said those words.

Apart from a few awkward encounters with her former husband Dion, the real chaos began when Daniel asked Mitch to apologise to the bride.

"We need to address the Boys' Night," Daniel says. "Do you feel like it's worth apologising to Carolina? Could you give her an apology for the way you spoke about her when she wasn't there?"

Mitch remained silent before saying: "If I had the chance again I wouldn't have said what I said," which Carolina did not appreciate very much.

"But you did say it, so be a man and apologise for it," she responded.

Domenica and Jack are no longer together.

One of the most loved up couples of the season may have had their difficulties, but by the end of final vows, Domenica and Jack said they both wanted to stay in a relationship for the long haul.

However, by the final dinner party, the two arrived separately with Jack telling the fellow brides Sam and Tamara: "We [he and Domenica] caught up heaps. I still speak to her like every other day. It was very mutual, we put our heart and soul into it… I still love her to bits."

He added the experts had definitely "got it right" by pairing the two together.

While a breakup may have been mutual, Domenica made it clear on the night that there was still hope for them with regards to a future together.

"When we caught up, it felt very friend-like," to which Domenica replied: "I never gave up... I can't think that you're gonna read my mind... Different love languages, as corny as it sounds."

In regards to their future?

"[It is] unresolved," Mel Schilling said while watching over the pair, to which another expert chimed in: "If they keep talking they're going to get back together, because it is a misunderstanding."

Brides and grooms reunited for a viewing party.

A number of the brides and grooms reunited for a viewing party of the final MAFS dinner, with Domenica, Jack, Ella, Al and Brent in attendance.

The event was hosted at Domenica's family home, with a number of close pals and family all there to support and cheer the cast on.

So Dramatic!'s podcast host Megan Pustetto was also invited, and aired a number of details including the fact that Dom and Jack kissed at the finale party.

While watching the show back, she along with Jack, Ella and Al all wore the same shirt for the viewing party.

Feature Image: Channel 9.