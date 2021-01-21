The significance of the colour purple and 8 other inauguration moments you may have missed.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

In a scaled-back ceremony in Washington DC, the 78-year-old became the oldest US president in history, while Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black person, and first Asian American to serve as vice president.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden said in his inauguration speech.

Watch a clip from President Joe Biden's inauguration speech below. Post continues after video.

"A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve, through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.

"Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

Due to security concerns following the Capitol riots and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration was like no other.

Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall was covered with nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from US states and territories.

While former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, outgoing president Donald Trump opted out of the ceremony, becoming the first president to do so since 1869.

As President Joe Biden's first day in office begins, here are the moments you may have missed from the inauguration.

The man who escorted Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris was escorted to the inauguration ceremony by Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman.

Just weeks ago, Goodman was hailed a hero after leading rioters away from the Senate chambers where lawmakers were hiding.

He has been credited with potentially saving lives during the pro-Trump riots.

The Hamilton references in Amanda Gorman's poem.

At 22 years old, Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in US history.

In her stirring poem, "The Hill We Climb", Gorman called for a better America as she referenced the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill.

"We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy," she said.

As pointed out on Twitter, the poem also included some subtle references to Lin Manuel Miranda's musical, Hamilton.

Her poem included a Biblical quote which was referenced by George Washington in the Broadway hit: "They shall all sit under their own vines and under their own fig trees, and no one shall make them afraid." She also made a reference to the musical's song, 'History Has Its Eyes on You'.

"You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered," Lin Manuel Miranda wrote in response on Twitter.

Bernie Sanders' viral mittens.

Bernie Sanders' mittens went viral on Twitter during the inauguration ceremony.

"In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens," New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted.

The politician also inspired countless memes as he waited for the ceremony to kick off.

The references in Jennifer Lopez's performance.

During the inauguration, Jennifer Lopez sang a medley of 'This Land Is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful'.

During the performance, however, Lopez managed to sneak her own lyrics, 'Let's Get Loud', into the medley.

Lopez also added a Spanish-language section from the Pledge of Allegiance, leaving some viewers in tears.

The lone man in Delaware.

While Joe Biden was giving his inauguration address, a lone man in uniform was seen kneeling at the grave of Biden's late son, Beau Biden.

The man's identity is currently unknown.

Beau Biden was diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2013.

He received radiation and chemotherapy treatments, but died on May 30, 2015. He was 46 years old.

Biden initially planned on running for US president in the 2016 election. However, he decided against it, knowing he wasn't ready following Beau's death.

The symbolism of the colour purple.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama all wore various shades of purple for the inauguration.

On Twitter, many viewers pointed out that colour choice may have had symbolic meaning.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president. Image: Getty.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Image: Getty.

Former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration. Image: Getty.

Many wondered whether the colour was used as a symbol of bipartisanship and unity. (Put simply, when you combine red and blue, the colours of the two US political parties, you get purple).

On the other hand, some believe that the colour was used as a nod to the women's suffrage movement as purple was one of the movement's official colours.

The HAIM comparisons.

When President Joe Biden's granddaughters arrived at the inauguration in colour-blocked coats, they stole the show.

Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 22, Maisy, 20, and Natalie, 16, drew comparisons to all-girl pop rock band Haim in their winter coats and matching face masks.

The COVID-19 regulations.

In terms of COVID-19 regulations, a man was reportedly employed at the inauguration to wipe down the podium between speakers.

Similarly, audience members were seen giving each other fist bumps and elbow taps due to social distancing guidelines.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris fist bump. Image: Getty.

Donald Trump's note.

While Donald Trump didn't attend the inauguration ceremony, the outgoing president upheld another tradition.

The outgoing president left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval Office, following a tradition that began with Ronald Reagan writing to George HW Bush.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden said.

"Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

Feature Image: Getty.