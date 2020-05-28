The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Pray for whoever did an appalling photoshop job on this picture of Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic.

We’ve seen our fair share of appalling photoshop fails floating around the internet. But this one of Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic may be one of the… weirdest.

The Today show hosts were pictured in a Channel Nine press photo which appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday.

At first glance, the photo seems like a totally normal promotional image of the 45-year-old and 41-year-old television hosts.

But the more you look at it, the more you realise something has gone very wrong.

Alison's arm is very clearly... missing.

Although it's hard to believe, the photo isn't a prank and was genuinely distributed by Nine, meaning it must have gone through several levels of approval before being sent out to the wider public.

The not-so-subtle editing fail was quickly pointed out by The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Twitter.

"You good Allison Langdon?" the tweet read

"I've never been happier to see everybody than when we got to reunite recently," he told the publication.

3. Grant Denyer has revealed the worst Family Feud contestant of all time. And yeah, it’s Waleed Aly.

When most television hosts are asked who their worst guest was, they usually shy away from the question. But not Grant Denyer.

When news.com.au asked him to name the worst guest to have appeared on the family favourite game show, Family Feud between 2014 and 2018, he shared that it was The Project's Waleed Aly.

"The cool thing about the Feud is that you don’t have to be a genius to play it," he told the publication."In fact, the smarter you are, the worse you play!"

"The worst player to ever play Family Feud was Waleed Aly. He came at it from such an intellectual point of view, but the thing is you’ve got to think like the common man. Before I ask a question I say, ‘We surveyed 100 people,’ but Waleed does not think like 100 people.

"He took it so badly, that was the funniest thing," Denyer laughed. "He was devastated because it was his son’s favourite show. He was finally living up to his son’s hopes and dreams and expectations of being on his favourite TV show and he was terrible at it," Grant shared.

Family Feud was cancelled back in 2018, but it's coming back to our televisions very soon for a 10-episode special.

4. “Those who know, know.” Ruby Rose hints at why she quit Batman role.

Last week it was announced that Ruby Rose quit her dream role, playing Batwoman on CW's TV show by the same name.

And after six days of speculation and rumours circulating that suggested she left after her demands weren't met, Ruby has made her first public statement regarding the departure.

Uploading a video from the show to her Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," Ruby captioned her post, that included a highlight video. "It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know... "

She added, "I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

Whilst that is still fairly cryptic and doesn't exactly help us understand why she left the TV show, it does suggest that there's a bigger story at play.

5. Before Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce, her husband's ex-wife moved into their house.

Mary-Kate Olsen has fled New York City, to spend time with her twin sister Ashley and friends outside the city, after her emergency divorce request was denied by a Manhattan court.

Earlier this month, news broke that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, were seeking a divorce, but in the middle of a pandemic, it wasn’t an easy thing to do.

The 33-year-old former child star and fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, according to US Weekly.

At the time, however, New York City courts were not accepting divorce filings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Therefore, Olsen was seeking an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz denied the request, as it was not deemed an essential matter.

Before submitting the request, Olsen’s attorneys received an email from 50-year-old Sarkozy’s attorneys, giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claimed he is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge, according the TMZ.

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” her case said, Page Six reported.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” the court papers continued.

To read more about what's going on with Mary Kate Olsen, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Nine.

