Abbie Chatfield allegedly lost $500,000 for 'quitting work'. But that's hardly the full story.

Abbie Chatfield is the host of one reality show and judges another, she has a hugely prolific social media presence, owns an alcohol brand and sex toy range, and hosts her own popular podcast — but that's not enough.

Apparently, if she wanted to, she could be richer.

Yahoo Lifestyle recently estimated that Abbie turned down around $500,000 worth of work in 2023.

The hefty sum was calculated from multiple business ventures that Abbie reportedly turned down this year.

Firstly, there was a book deal that she backed out of. Abbie described the book on her podcast, It's A Lot, as an “entry-level handbook for young feminists," she said, adding "I tried to write but I couldn't write anything, I couldn't force it."

Yahoo claims that the advance for the book would have been around the $100,000 to $150,000 mark.

Then there's her national radio show Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield which the former The Bachelor star quit this August after 18 months on air. According to Yahoo, Abbie's annual salary was around $300,000.

“Abbie easily would have made $300,000 from the show, plus tens of thousands more on top of that from live [ad] reads as she led the market in that time slot against Nova and KIIS,” an insider told the publication.

We've reached out to Abbie for comment.

Abbie Chatfield at the TikTok Awards 2023. Image: Getty.

In addition to this, Abbie pulled out of hosting the national tour of the national R&B show Fridayz Live. At the time, she cited the inclusion of a headliner in the midst of an “active lawsuit" over an "allegation of sexual harassment" as the reason she was quitting the gig.

It wasn't difficult to surmise from Abbie's statement that she was referring to headliner, Jason Derulo, who had been accused of sexual harassment by another singer signed to his record label. Derulo has denied all the allegations.

Abbie quitting her radio gig and hosting duties followed The Masked Singer panelist taking a burnout break in July by checking into a medical and health centre in Thailand.

“I’ve realised that my priorities need to shift, as I’ve taken on so many jobs and I'm trying to figure out what I do and don't want to do. And I'm trying not to push myself to work way harder than I need to,” the 28-year-old reflected on her podcast.

"Mentally I think I have a genuine addiction to work... I feel like my only value comes from work."

Abbie Chatfield in Thailand. Image: Instagram/@abbiechatfield.

The coverage around Yahoo's report has been baffling to witness, with Daily Mail Australia running the Instagram headline 'Abbie Chatfield loses 'over $500,000' in less than a year due to ongoing addiction battle.'

Considering just how many business endeavours Abbie is involved in at the moment, the headlines don't seem to match her actual circumstances.

Thanks to other prominent voices like Kim 'get your f**king ass up and work' Kardashian, hustle culture has created an environment where accumulating as much money as possible is what defines a person's success.

But obviously, money doesn't always equate to happiness. This year, Abbie has been especially transparent about how she has started to reassess what brings her the most joy.

“I’m trying to re-prioritise so I can give you all the best content and be happy in my life," she said on It's A Lot.

“I’m trying to figure out what’s important to me and that’s gonna take therapy, mindfulness and a lot of active change.”

Feature image: Getty.

