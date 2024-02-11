5 moments you missed from the 2024 AACTA Awards.

The AACTA Awards — aka Australia's answer to the Oscars and Emmys — took place on Saturday night to celebrate the country's film and television industry.

In full swing on the Gold Coast, local stars including Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson (who brought along her fiance, entrepreneur Ramona Agruma, as a date) all walked the red carpet and took to the stage to hand out and receive their gongs.

Here are five of the best moments you may've missed from the 2024 AACTA Awards.

Margot Robbie only cares what Aussies think.

All eyes were on Australia's (and the rest of the world's, actually) golden girl Margot Robbie when she attended the AACTA Awards on February 10.

The Barbie actor was honoured with the Trailblazer Award for her achievements as both producer and actor, and attended the event with 20 friends and family members by her side.

She also collected international awards for best film and best actress (Barbie, obvs).

But it was her interview on the red carpet with AACTA that made the country collectively swoon.

In conversation on red carpet, Robbie said the AACTA Awards held a special place in her heart because they're held in her hometown of Gold Coast, Queensland.

"It means something extra special when it's a recognition from Australia," she told the interviewer. "I say this a lot but it's true... I really care most what Australia thinks.

"I always check when a movie comes out, 'How well did it perform in Australia? How many Aussies went to go see it?' And in the case of Barbie, Australia's one of the top performing [countries] despite how much people there are here. It was always in the top couple of countries so just the show of support from Australia was incredible... Coming home, it's just more special than anything."

The actor later said it was an "honour" to be back on the Gold Coast and honoured with an award.

"Every time I come here, I can’t believe I left. It’s the best place on earth," she said. "Everyone was a little sceptical of the whole acting thing for a while there, thank God it worked out."

Three of the greats hung out.

A trio of Hollywood's finest treated us to a group pic at the event – and thanks to Rebel Wilson, who was on hosting duties for the evening, we got to see their backstage hangs.

Wilson shared exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps from the night and even managed to give us a look at herself alongside fellow Aussie actors Robbie and Cate Blanchett.

Margot Robbie, Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett together. Image: Instagram @rebelwilson.

Robbie wore a sparkly Vivienne Westwood number, Wilson went for a classic black gown with a billowing feathered skirt, and Blanchett was in her "middle-aged Barbie" ear, which she wore to present Robbie's Trailblazer Award.

After receiving the award, the Barbie actor praised Blanchett.

"If you asked me growing up who my favourite actor was, my answer was always, and will always be, Cate Blanchett," Robbie said after accepting the gold statuette.

"I have been adoring you from afar for as long as I can remember. To be adoring you now at such close proximity is truly overwhelming."

Margot Robbie got personalised Tim Tams and we're jealous.

Robbie received a pack of Barbie-themed Tim Tams at the AACTA Awards, pink and all!

"I can't believe this," she said on the carpet when she was handed a speciality packet made just for her. "This is wild. I'm going to keep this forever."

Margot Robbie with her speciality packet of Tim Tams on the red carpet at the 2024 AACTA Awards. Image: Getty.

The chocolate biscuit was a beloved feature on the red carpet and was handed out to all the A-listers on the red carpet to celebrate the brand's 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday Tim Tams," Robbie continued. "What an Aussie staple."

A Neighbours x Home and Away reunion.

Robbie and fellow actor Lincoln Lewis might have both had their start on opposing shows (Neighbours and Home and Away, respectively) during their come-up in the 2000s, but it was a warm reunion when the pair were photographed together on the red carpet.

Talk about a beautiful collision of both worlds, eh?

Margot Robbie and Lincoln Lewis at the 2024 AACTA Awards. Image: Getty.

Lewis played the role of Geoff Campbell on Home And Away from 2007 until 2010, while Robbie played Donna Freedman on Neighbours and remained in the role until 2011 — which is when she headed off for Hollywood.

Abbie Chatfield's message to fans.

Abbie Chatfield was on the red carpet for the AACTA Awards, where she was asked to give a special message to those who have supported her on her journey.

"Hello to my gorgeous followers and fans, and everyone who voted for me as well," she said. "Thanks for loving me even when it wasn't very easy to."

Chatfield was nominated for the Favourite Media Personality. While she didn't win (Heartbreak High actor Chloe Hayden took out the prize), she was honoured with an award back in 2022, when she took home the Audience Choice Award for best TV personality.

Feature Image: Instagram @rebelwilson/AACTA.