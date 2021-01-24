"Is it a vagina massage?" Every question you've ever wondered about yoni massages, answered.

There’s no doubt that massage is beneficial in many ways to both men and women. Be it for relaxation, a higher sense of spirituality, or anything in between.

So let's talk about yoni massage and how it can add a spark of electricity to the bedroom. You will also learn how this type of massage can heighten your senses, bringing you closer to the feelings of spiritual and emotional enlightenment.

If you’re looking for better sex, it’s important to build mental awareness, while also strengthening the emotional, spiritual, and physical connection between you and your partner. Yoni massage will help you achieve this.

Yoni massage can lead you to an exploration of the Kama Sutra, and different branches of tantric sex, helping to spice up your love life while also deepening your bond to each other.

What is yoni massage?

Yoni massage is a tantric practice and form of sensual massage that helps women to explore, understand, and become comfortable with their bodies. It can be done between a woman and a man or woman and woman, or even alone. Yoni is a Sanskrit word for the vagina that translates as “sacred space”.

Image: School Of Squirt Yoni massage is typically performed by a trained practitioner who focuses on sensitive areas such as the vagina, vulva, breasts, and stomach. However, a yoni massage can also be given by your partner. The woman receiving the massage focuses on breathing exercises, which help her release both mental and physical tensions. The result for the receiver is a better understanding of what brings pleasure to her body.

The benefits of yoni massage for women.

While multiple intense orgasms can be a part of yoni massage, it is not the sole focus, and there are many other benefits. Here are the main advantages of getting a yoni massage:

Overcome trauma: Studies show that women who have experienced painful periods or suffer from painful intercourse have said that it creates a sense of mental relaxation and has helped them heal from traumatic wounds.

Improve sexual relationships: Does you have a low sex drive? Do you fear intimacy? Yoni massage deepens the intimate bond between partners by creating a deeper sense of trust.

Intense orgasms: By learning what your body likes and becoming comfortable with it, you will be able to fully relax and achieve intense orgasms, or even multiple orgasms.

Chakra balancing and healing: Tantric massage proponents believe the body has seven centres of energy, which are called chakras. When these chakras become unbalanced, it can lead to ill health and other unwanted conditions. Yoni massage allows women to connect with their root chakra, which mobilises the area with positive sexual energy and helps to keep it balanced and healthy.

The seven chakras are as follows:

Crown Chakra (Top of the head): Spiritual Path. Third Eye Chakra (Centre of the forehead between the brows): Psychic awareness and abilities. Throat Chakra (Throat): Communication, self-expression. Heart Chakra (Chest): Giving and Receiving Infinite Love. Solar Plexus Chakra (Stomach): Self Power, Will Power. Sacral Chakra (Vagina/Penis): Sexual power and relationships. Root Chakra (Base of spine and pelvic Floor): Physical energy, sensual and emotional energy, physical resources, and abundance.

How to perform a yoni massage.

While you can go to a trained yoni tantric practitioner, there are many benefits to learning this technique yourself. In the next sections, we will show you step-by-step how to give an amazing yoni massage. If you don’t have a partner, don’t worry, you can perform a yoni massage alone as well!

The importance of breathing during yoni massage.

An essential element to yoni massage and ensuring the best experience possible is proper breathing techniques. Here is a breathing exercise that can be done to get you into a relaxed state for the massage:

Sit erect on the ground or a meditation pillow with you and your partner facing each other. In unison, exhale deeply. Close your mouth and inhale softly through your nostrils. Hold your breath for seven seconds remaining in sync with your partner. Exhale for eight seconds through your mouth. Repeat this breathing exercise three times.

Begin the yoni massage on a partner at the breasts.

When beginning the yoni massage, you don’t want to start at the vagina. Instead, start the massage at the breast region, and slowly move onto her tummy and navel area. These are some of the most sensitive areas and full of nerve endings.

Using a high-quality unrefined coconut oil would be a good choice for the massage. Rub it between your hands to warm it up and then begin to massage her belly, slowly working your way up to her ribs, between the breasts, lower abdomen, and rib cage. Be careful not to put too much pressure, but at the same time, do not rub too lightly as this may cause a ticklish reaction.

Image: School Of Squirt. When her body is warmed up, you can massage and caress the areola areas (ring of pigmented skin around the nipple). When her nipples are erect, you can begin to gently massage, caress, and lightly pinch the nipples.

You can also try circling actions around the nipples. Just be careful not to overstimulate this area as it can cause a reverse effect that may even turn her off.

How to give yourself a yoni massage.

If you don’t have a partner or are unsure about trying it with your partner, you can still enjoy a yoni massage by yourself. You may still even be able to relieve any sexual traumas you have while massaging alone.

It’s important to be patient with yourself and take your time exploring and getting to know your yoni. You can also try any of the above techniques on yourself. If you want to perform a massage on yourself, here are some good steps to follow:

Set yourself time away from work, family, and your busy life so you can focus on your yoni without distractions.

Dim the lights and take a warm bubble bath to set the mood.

Keep a journal nearby for when you are finished, and note down any thoughts or feeling you may have about the experience.

Set your intentions before you start. This could be to release stress, enhance your intuition, or discover what feels good for you.

When you’re ready, slowly begin to massage coconut oil it into your breasts. Move onto your belly and inner thighs. Ensure that you play with different pressures and patterns to see what feels good.

Focus on your breathing (see the breathing technique section above).

When you feel you are ready, you can now move to your yoni.

Trace your hands down your vulva.

Move down the outer lips with slow, gentle strokes.

Travel down the vaginal opening tracing and around the perineum.

Use the techniques listed above to massage, explore, and pleasure your vagina. Feel free to orgasm if you want to, but it is not compulsory.

If you feel pain, numbness, or discomfort during the massage.

Pause at the area that you notice is causing discomfort and take a long, deep breath. As you are breathing deeply, press gently on the area that is causing discomfort. And then as you exhale, release the pressure. Repeat these steps and see if the discomfort eases or changes in any way.

