'It makes us feel like we've just started dating again.' How 15 couples keep the spark alive.

In a year where many of us have spent more time with our partners than usual, it's understandable that couples are in a bit of a slump.

There have been no (or limited) romantic getaways, no time to ourselves to recharge and overall, less excitement that we're all used to.

But as celebrations near, we want to reignite that spark that is hiding underneath a really crappy year.

Here, 15 couples in long-term relationships share how they keep their spark alive. And some of them have very juicy tips...

But before you read on, watch women at Mamamia confess they weirdest place they've had sex. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Carolyn

"We have been married for 37 years and together 38. We are probably more in love than ever. We always tell the other that we love them and are super affectionate. Some people probably think too affectionate. For us, the key is being happy with just ourselves and opening our doors to lots of friends and family. A bit of a party house. Lots of people comment on our love."

Jamie

"I sent him one sexy photo of me every day for a week, like while he was on the bus to work and while he was at the gym. He said there was something really hot about him not knowing when it would come. Then we'd both be sending flirty messages back and forth all day."

Erin

"I've been going out with old mate for about 10 years. He travels a lot with work and I can honestly say that it has made our relationship so much stronger. Whenever he's home (he was supposed to be away for three to four months this year, but COVID did us a solid) and we're here for each other's birthdays and other life stuff (weddings! redundancies! promotions! cooking without burning!), it just feels super special. We also try and do date nights every few weeks (nine out of 10 times we just go for dumplings), and sometimes just go out and get drunk together."

Kee

"For us, it was figuring out the things that fill our cup. For me, it's exercise for my mental health and for him he is a social butterfly and loves me being by his side (whereas I'm a homebody). So I make it a priority to go with him to social things and have our friends over for lunch or dinner. And he is always up to workout with me on days when I need the encouragement, even if that means he does cardio five times a week and gets really skinny (can't relate). Doing those things for each other, small things that make a huge difference to our individual happiness honestly makes us so happy."