The reporter who went on air without... pants and 20 other working from home fails.

While it’s undeniably a privilege to be able to work from home right now, it does come with its challenges.

Or should we say, it makes you a lot more susceptible to challenges that would otherwise be mitigated by having an office space. Things like small children, needy pets, partners, or housemates with conflicting work schedules who sometimes take a shower at the same time you’re cutting your hair on television.

Team Mamamia confess… what we do when we’re home alone. Post continues below.

That’s awfully specific, but it’s exactly what happened to Sacramento reporter Melinda Meza whose segment on DIY haircuts was airing across the city when viewers noticed a certain, unblurred… part of her husband’s body behind her, taking a shower.

It appeared Meza had angled her camera to hide the fact her husband just wanted to shower without showing his penis on television, but she didn’t seem to notice that it was reflected in the mirror.

The footage shows an actual, real life, visible peen but… here is a creatively censored screenshot.

Neither Meza or her husband have commented on the... incident, and fair, because what on earth do you say?

Thankfully for Meza, she is not alone in her working from home fail. May she feel solidarity with the below list.

This week, ABC News reporter Will Reeve suffered a similar mishap. Will appeared on Good Morning America for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.

But at one point during the coverage, his camera accidently exposed that he was quite obviously not wearing... pants.

Yep, Will played the very risky game of wearing a suit jacket, button-up shirt and a pair of (very short) shorts for his morning broadcast. And people on Twitter were quick to pick up on it.

"Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10," one person tweeted.

But the news reporter ended up taking the whole situation pretty well.

"I have ARRIVED," Will tweeted in response. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

Featured image: YouTube.

This article was first published on March 23 and has been updated.

What's the worst working from home fail you've had or heard about? Tell us in a comment below.

Tags: career , covid-coping , job , work

Top Comments

james b 3 months ago
Yeah well I'm not a fancy news reporter or anything but I'm having the occasional video conference while I work from home. Now I'm only speaking to a couple of people, not a whole state, or country, but even I'm smart enough to turn my laptop camera on prior to the video-chat and check that there isn't anything embarrassing or incriminating showing to my workmates.
rush 3 months ago 1 upvotes
Was there no other time she could film her clip? Was there no other time he could take a shower? She couldn't film in *any other room in the house*? Ah well, live and learn. It's just the internet, how many people could have seen it, 3, 4 million?
