Everything Gladys Berejiklian has said about the possibility of a Sydney lockdown.

Will Sydney go into lockdown? It's the question being asked by all Sydneysiders.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said this recent outbreak of the delta COVID-19 variant is "probably the scariest period that New South Wales is going through" since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Whilst restrictions have been imposed and masks have been mandated, the Premier has so far resisted a lockdown.

But as the cases continue to grow, many are wondering if a lockdown is inevitable. Here's everything the NSW Premier has said about the possibility of one.

The unlinked cases are the greatest concern.

The Bondi Beach Drive-through COVID-19 Clinic with long lines stretching along Campbell Parade on June 23, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

On Monday, the Premier said if NSW were to "have a number of unlinked cases" which are "outside the geographic region they are [currently] concentrated in" it would "obviously adjust the health advice and we will respond to that".

So far, Sydney has recorded three unlinked cases.

One of those cases is a hairdresser from Western Sydney who worked in Double Bay. He is not linked to a known case or cluster. NSW Health says urgent investigations are underway to determine how he acquired the virus.

There is also a nine-year-old at St Charles Catholic Primary School in Waverley. The Year 3 student attended school whilst unknowingly infectious. The school immediately closed, with all students learning from home until the end of Term Two.

The third mystery case in Sydney is a person who works in a health facility. Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said a positive case attended that health facility, but they can't determine the exact crossover between the worker and the positive case.

What is the resistance to going in to lockdown?

Gladys Berejiklian has so far resisted calls to plunge Sydney into lockdown. Image: Getty.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has always resisted 'snap' lockdowns, unlike other states.

When asked why on Tuesday, Ms Berejiklian said: "We have always said we will not burden our citizens unless we absolutely have to.

"We know basically where the super spreading events have been, we know where the virus is circulating, and we don't want to take any further action than what we have now," she explained.

"This relies on all of us reining in our behaviour, all of us following the health orders that are coming into place."

As for if lockdown remains an option, the Premier said: "I am not going to rule out what happens beyond a week, because we don't know. We certainly didn't expect this situation a few days ago...

"I would be prepared to make any decision or announcement if the health advice recommended that in the next few days."

"I don't believe that we will go into a lockdown."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has been identified as a potential close contact of a positive coronavirus case. Image: Getty.

On Thursday morning, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard - who is in isolation after being identified as possible close contact of a positive case - told ABC News Breakfast that he believes Sydney will avoid a lockdown.

"I don't believe that we will go into a lockdown. I've made that point," the Minister said.

"I think we actually need to take health advice. And the health advice is that the new orders that came into play [on Tuesday] afternoon are proportionate to our risk. But people do need to be extremely cautious...

"It's a very active virus. And we need to be understanding of that and follow the orders."

Feature image: Getty.