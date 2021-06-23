New South Wales has recorded 16 new coronavirus cases, including four cases with no known source of infection.

The new numbers bring the Bondi cluster to 37 cases - exactly one week after the first case was detected in a limousine driver, who was infected with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The new cases have not yet sparked a lockdown for Greater Sydney, but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced new restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing in workplaces.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW has not seen this level of contagiousness before.

Here's what you need to know.

New restrictions in Sydney.

Premier Berejiklian has announced the following restrictions, enforced from 4:00pm Wednesday afternoon:

No more than five visitors, including children, in homes.

Drinking while standing not allowed at hospitality venues.

No singing or dancing, except at weddings where you can have 20 people on the dancefloor at a time

One per four square metre rule returns for all indoor and outdoor venues, including weddings and funerals.

Outdoor sporting events or concerts capped at 50 per cent capacity.

Gym classes capped at 20 people, masks compulsory during class.

Masks compulsory in the workplace.

Will Sydney go into lockdown?

Given other states have promptly gone into lockdown after recording just a few cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian was asked why NSW has not considered a lockdown yet.

"We have always said we will not burden our citizens unless we absolutely have to," Ms Berejiklian explained.

"We know basically where the super spreading events have been, we know where the virus is circulating, and we don't want to take any further action than what we have now," she explained. "This relies on all of us reining in our behaviour, all of us following the health orders that are coming into place."

Gladys Berejiklian has announced new restrictions for Greater Sydney. Image: Getty.