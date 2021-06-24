"This is the scariest period." What we just learnt from Gladys Berejiklian's press conference.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said "this is the scariest period that New South Wales is going through," as the Sydney cluster has grown by 11 infections, including a mystery case.

Despite her concern level being "medium to high," the premier resisted calls to lock down the state, saying she is "comfortable" with the restrictions that are in place, as announced yesterday.

The premier also explained that she has been identified as a casual contact, but tested negative to the virus this morning. Ms Berejiklian is also fully vaccinated.

Here's what else you need to know today about Sydney's latest outbreak.

NSW cases today.

The Bondi Beach Drive-through COVID-19 Clinic with long lines stretching along Campbell Parade on June 23, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

New South Wales has recorded 11 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections, with the Bondi cluster growing to 36 positive cases.

NSW Health figures show there were 18 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 13 of which were announced earlier on Wednesday. There were another six cases detected after the 8pm cut off which will be included in Friday's official tally.

All of the new cases are linked to an existing contact, except for one.

One of those cases is a hairdresser from Western Sydney who worked in Double Bay. He is not linked to a known case or cluster. NSW Health says urgent investigations are underway to determine how he acquired the virus.

Three mystery cases in total.

Sydney has recorded three cases in total where no direct contact with a positive case has been identified.