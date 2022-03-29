Will Smith's apology, and everything else that has happened since he slapped Chris Rock.

Something... unexpected happened at the Oscars this year.

Halfway through the ceremony, Chris Rock came on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary.

He made a few gags and then said to Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting in the front row with her husband Will Smith, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

It was a reference to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, whose character had a shaved head. The joke by Rock was undoubtedly poking fun at Pinkett Smith, who currently has a shaved head as she's been struggling with the auto-immune disease alopecia, which causes severe hair loss.

Will Smith then walked up onto the stage, striked Rock in the face, and then sat back down.

He then yelled out to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth." Twice.

Rock then said: "Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. It was a G.I. Jane joke. That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Initially, both the Oscars' audience and people watching on from home were confused. Was it a publicity stunt? A joke?

But it quickly became apparent that it was not a 'bit'.

Here's everything that has happened since.

The immediate aftermath.

Immediately after the pair's altercation, Rock returned to presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary, albeit a little shaken.

He was then captured shaking his head as he walked off-stage.

"Will was with his family and seemed pretty nonchalant about what happened," a source told E! News.

"He was celebrating his wins. He was in a good mood dancing and having fun. He was chatting with his kids and laughing. They were all acting like nothing had happened."

Smith was also videoed rapping along to his songs 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and 'Miami' while waving his Oscar in the air.

According to the LA Times, Smith's son Jaden proudly defended his father at the after party, telling Timothée Chalamet: "That’s how you respect a woman."

Where was Chris Rock?

According to E! Online, Chris Rock attended Gucci's 14th annual 'The Party' at the home of Guy Oseary.

The private event had no social media allowed inside and had attendees including Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

Will Smith apologises.

On Wednesday morning, Smith addressed the incident on social media calling his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable".

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress."

Could Will Smith lose his Oscar?

Short answer: probably not.

In a statement to CNN, the Academy Awards addressed the incident condemning the actions of Will Smith.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," it said.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

At least a dozen members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, then met virtually the next morning to discuss a response according to CNN.

The meeting was described as "heated" and "divided".

The following day, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the Academy's response as a member of the Board of Governors, saying on The View: "We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’ll do."

As for what happens now, the Los Angeles Police Department made a statement, saying: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Chris Rock has not yet made a statement.

