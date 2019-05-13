From transphobia to predatory behaviour: What we know of the allegations against James Charles.

Just over a week ago, beauty influencer James Charles was YouTube royalty. Now, he’s lost three million followers (and counting), with growing allegations of predatory behaviour levelled against him.

In case you missed it – James has been embroiled in a feud with fellow YouTube star and influencer Tati Westbrook, his former friend and mentor who posted a 43-minute video titled “Bye Sister” in which she lists the reasons she has ended her friendship with Charles.

While it began as a stoush over James endorsing Tati’s direct competitor, the issues run much deeper.

“Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone,” the 37-year-old said of James.

“How entitled do you have to be to think that you have it rough? You are a 19-year-old millionaire,” Tati, who has nearly eight million subscribers herself, added.

“Get off your high horse and have some respect. You don’t have any for the people who are in this industry and that’s the sad fact.”

One of the reasons Tati lists for “cancelling” the friendship was James’ problematic sexual comments about straight men.

During the video, she condemns Charles for his propensity to try to trick “straight men into thinking they’re gay” so he could sleep with them.

“Oh my god! You tried tricking a straight man into thinking he’s gay yet again, and somehow you’re the victim,” she said, adding, “You know, it’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood and don’t have everything quite figured out.

“You are using your fame, your power, your money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them. You’re threatening to embarrass them. And you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favour, even if they’re straight. And you know what? That’s not okay.”

In a matter of days, James’ Instagram following has fallen from 16.2 million to 15.3 million, with a slew of celebrities including Kylie Jenner unfollowing him.

His YouTube account has shed 500,000 viewers.

But since the video aired, Tati isn’t the only one who has criticised the influencer for his disregard of the sexual orientation of other people.

Singer Zara Larsson, 21, posted to Twitter that James had tried to reach out to her boyfriend, despite being aware he identifies as straight.

Zara retweeted a post with Tati’s clip, commenting: “I’m cackling because he hit up my boyfriend in the DMs several times knowing damn well he’s straight.”

James, who is currently in Australia for an event at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast, has responded to Tati with his own YouTube video, apologising for his behaviour.

"What sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back but I don’t blame them for it," he said.

"A lot of the time when I’ve had to address things in the past, I’ve acted out of impulse and I’ve gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim and I’m not doing that today, I’m not.

"That is all I have to say, I’m sorry."

