Who wins MasterChef Australia 2023?

With less than 10 contestants remaining in the competition, things are really heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen. As the finale nears, we are gearing up for a finale like no other.

Over the course of the competition, we've seen contestants from around the country come together and battle it out for their spot in the final.

In some of the most gut-clenching pressure tests, we've watched on as contestants plated up less-than-satisfactory dishes and served some of the most mind-blowing cooks the competition has ever seen.

However, throughout the competition, the main question has remained: who will take home the $250,000 prize money?

This season featured the iconic judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo – which, in particular, has made this competition a rather emotional one for those watching on at home.

But, who do we reckon is going to take the trophy this year?

Although all the contestants are displaying a serious amount of precision and skill during their cooks, Brent Draper, who has seen the inside of the MasterChef kitchen before and has been travelling around Australia cooking ever since, says he thinks this will give him an advantage in the competition.

Then there's Rue Mupedzi, a macaroon business owner from Western Australia, who has been perfecting her recipe over the last 10 years. Rue, originally from Zimbabwe says that her roots have heavily influenced the way she approaches life and cooking, and that everything she does has a level of determination and grit that shines through in her cooking.

Tools are this man's trade, so it's not really a surprise that Theo Loizou knows just what to do with his hands. With a passion for baking bread, Theo relocated his life to France despite not knowing the language and used this time to soak up everything he could from his job in a Parisienne boulangerie. Hoping to win the competition, Theo's dream is to open his own artisan bakery specialising in sustainable baking.

If you're wondering who is taking home a pocketful of cash and a lifetime of bragging rights home at the end of the competition, then stay tuned, more details to come.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

Image: Network 10.