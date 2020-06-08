News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

If you're wondering what white privilege looks like, these images paint a stark picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

For close to two weeks now, the streets of cities across the United States have been filled with the chants of Black Lives Matter protests.

“I can’t breathe,” they yell, in reference to some of the last words spoken by unarmed black man George Floyd, who died after an officer restrained him with a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Protests have spread across the world, including around Australia over the weekend.

Indigenous lives matter. Post continues below video.

But before them, a very different type of protest was taking place by those who felt disgruntled by government restrictions put in place to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

People in the US, and yes, in major cities here in Australia too, held signs demanding their freedoms back. They wanted to get haircuts, or play golf, or in the most extreme cases believed the pandemic was created by elites to control the masses.

A month on, people are marching against police brutality and systemic racism.

LISTEN: Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky.

To see photos of the different causes side-by-side is to see, well… white privilege, where the inconvenience of a global pandemic is the most pressing, dangerous or inconvenient thing you can imagine.

To protest over a haircut seems frivolous at the best of times, and in contrast to the “I can’t breathe” chanting, it puts that privilege on full display.

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Anti-lockdown protests:

BLM protests:

Read more:

If you have the means to do so, you can actively help the Black Lives Matter cause in Australia and the United States by donating to organisations working towards racial justice, such as the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance and the Justice for David Dungay Fund to support the family of David Dungay Junior, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney jail. You can also donate to the Black Lives Matter Global Network here. If you can, consider regularly donating to Indigenous-run organisations and First Nations causes.
Other active ways to help include signing petitions, attending peaceful protests, listening to BIPOC, raising their voices, educating yourself on racism and privilege and ensuring we are all taking part in the conversation to dismantle systemic racism.

Feature images: Getty.

Tags: news-3 , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

mamamia-team 2 months ago

Thank you for joining the conversation. We are now disabling comments for this article.

snorks 2 months ago
You know haircuts were just the symbol of their protest, right?
It's not like they were saying 'Give us our haircuts, everything else is fine'. 

It would be like BLM saying 'Justice for George Floyd, other than that it's all good'. 
mamamia-user-7083433 2 months ago 2 upvotes
@snorks I think the point is that their symbol - haircuts - is such a minor issue compared to a basic need for safety. They are demonstrating, whether they meant to or not, that they're privileged enough that they're using the idea of needing a haircut, instead of fear of being killed by police. 
The clue is in the contrast.
snorks 2 months ago
@mamamia-user-7083433 it's pretty common to choose one minor cause to represent the whole.
I'm sure being able to choose a bus seat was pretty minor in the scheme of things to Rosa Parks as well.

The Priveledged White protesters (ignoring the fact these pics were chosen to exclude any black protesters) were protesting for freedom, imagine how bad it would be for everyone without that?
laura__palmer 2 months ago
@snorks They were not protesting for freedom. Nice spin, though.
snorks 2 months ago
@laura__palmer That is quite literally what they were protesting for. Not sure what you've been reading??
+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS