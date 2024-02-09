Celebrities, they're just like us! The only difference is they have more money, clout, and the ability to click their fingers and secure a booking at the most unbookable joints in Australia. But they still all end up at Bondi Beach like they've just uncovered some hidden gem.

In the last few years, there's been an influx of the Hollywood elite to Australia's shores and because we are very, very nosey, we simply must know where they went, what they ate and what happened. We've rounded up some hotspots around our fair nation that local and international celebs can't get enough of.

Mimi’s, Coogee, Sydney.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently staying Down Under to support her husband, drummer Travis Barker, as his band Blink-182 embarks on a national tour. The eldest Kardashian sister found time to visit Mimi's, a popular luxe waterfront restaurant in Sydney, where she was joined for lunch by her kids, Penelope and Reign.

This celebrity sighting followed Margot Robbie going to lunch there in 2023 with her husband Tom Ackerley, with the Barbie producer and star even shouting patrons a round of cocktails from her gin brand Papa Salt.

Funky Pies, Bondi, Sydney.

Kourtney, Travis and the kids also stopped by vegan cafe Funky Pies. Staff member Angie Stephenson told HELLO! that the couple ordered the 'Funky Chunky' pie which they had high praise for, saying the pie was "absolutely delicious".

"They were beautifully polite and courteous," Angie added.

The couple poses with cafe staff. Image: Instagram/@funkypiesbondicafe.

Bills, Bondi, Sydney.

Bills in Bondi got the celebrity treatment being visited by two huge stars in the space of a few days. Kourtney Kardashian stopped by Bills for lunch mere days after US singer Pink also enjoyed Bills' cuisine.

Pink visited the trendy eatery with her husband Carey Hart and their kids, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.

"Bills was delicious, too. ️Soooooooo happy to be back on this side of the world!" Pink posted on Instagram. "Thank you beautiful Australia for being our home away from home. Kids are stoked."

Pink is currently in the country for her Summer Carnival tour with the singer performing a mammoth 16 concerts across Australia.

Bondi Beach, Bondi, Sydney.

Bondi Beach is probably the most iconic tourist destination in Australia (sans the Opera House) so it's unsurprising that it's often the first port of call for celebs. Pink stopped by the beach, writing in a caption on Instagram "Bondi Beach it’s been too long!!!!!!!"

In November 2023, US singer Charlie Puth was also spotted walking along Bondi Beach.

Pink with her kids at Bondi Beach. Image: Instagram/@pink.

Nobu, Southbank, Melbourne.

In April 2023, Gordon Ramsay was seen enjoying a meal at Nobu, a beloved food franchise of the rich and famous around the world. The celebrity chef was here to film Channel Nine show, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Balcony Bar & Oyster Co, Byron Bay.

Byron Bay is a melting pot of trendy dining options and celebrity sightings. Balcony Bar & Oyster Co is one restaurant frequented by A-Listers including Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth.

Electric Bar, Prahran, Melbourne.

To celebrate the end of her Future Nostalgia tour in 2022, Dua Lipa enjoyed a fun night out along Melbourne's iconic Chapel Street strip. She visited Prahran nightclub, Electric Bar, to dance the night away with her parents, sister and the rest of her world tour crew.

Dua Lipa parties in Prahran. Image: Instagram/@dualipa.

Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, Port Stephens.

During Jennifer Coolidge's iconic visit to Australia for Vivid Sydney 2023, with White Lotus creator and longtime friend Mike White, the duo visited the Port Stephens Koala Hospital. The sanctuary later said they had named one of their koalas ‘Coolidge’ after meeting the multiple Golden Globe winner.

Paddington Markets, Paddington, Sydney.

In 2023, Jacob Elordi was spotted casually browsing Paddington Markets in Sydney. A fan posted a TikTok of the Saltburn star who had ordered a bacon and egg roll from her food stall on Oxford Street.

"POV [point of view]: Jacob Elordi ordered a B&E Roll and orange juice from your stall in Paddington," user Kristen captioned the video.

Connick Jnr brought his wife and three daughters to Australia in 2022 to film Australian Idol. While the '90s crooner and his wife have since returned to the US, his daughters have since moved permanently to Australia. Sorry Hazza!

Have you spotted any celebs in Aussie locations? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@pink/@funkypiesbondicafe.