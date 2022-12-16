Who are... 'they'? 8 things Netflix's Harry and Meghan left out.

In case you happened to avoid all news sites and every corner of social media this week, Netflix's six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan dropped in the last two weeks - the final three episodes airing on Thursday night.

The Harry and Meghan series was billed as a 'global event', promising an unprecedented look into their lives – from the moment they met, to their wedding and their departure from the royal family.

And it sure delivered on that front. If you missed it, catch up on the biggest revelations from Volume I and Volume II.

But there were a few key details missed, and a fair few more questions left unanswered.

1. Meghan's first marriage.

As expected, Harry & Meghan tracked the early years and childhood of both Meghan and Harry—their origin tale, if you will.

For Harry, that involved mapping out the structure and formalities of the royal family, where he went to school, the death of his mother, his time in the army, the start of his work in Africa, and a nod to the complications he's had with having public girlfriends in the past.

For Meghan, that was a look back at where she went to school, what she fought for as a young feminist, her family dynamic growing up with separated parents, her journey to becoming an actor, her work in Suits and her plans for a big holiday as a single girl with her friends.

There was no mention of Meghan's previous marriage to Trevor Engelson.

The pair wed at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios on September 10, 2011, in front of family and friends, followed by three days of celebrations. Two years after their wedding, the couple split, with Meghan allegedly sending the engagement and wedding ring to Trevor in the mail.

2. Why Meghan exclusively calls Prince Harry 'H'.



This is obviously not a hugely important one, but we're curious to hear the origin story of why Meghan exclusively calls Harry, 'H'. And noticeably, somewhere between episode three and four, Harry started referring to Meghan as 'M' and then called her nothing else for the rest of the series.

3. The Queen's funeral.

While Prince Philip's passing was covered in the series, the Queen's funeral was not.

Now, most of the footage was captured and edited prior to the Queen's passing, but there are reports that more footage was captured around the time of Queen Elizabeth's death, but was not used in the final cut of the show.

Perhaps this is because they wanted to end the series on a high note – showcasing the happy life that Harry and Meghan have in the US now. But it does seem odd to exclude the funeral, especially as it was the first time Harry, Meghan and the royal family were back in the same room since their departure from the institution.

4. Addressing bullying claims inside the Palace.

While there were a few headlines splashed across the screen during Harry and Meghan, there was no conversation about the bullying claims made against Meghan by those within the palace.

For context, Meghan was accused of making Kate cry – something Meghan denied during her Oprah interview, sharing that instead it was the other way around and Kate was the one to make her cry.

5. Meghan’s relationship with Kate.

While there was much discussion about the shift of dynamic between the royal brothers from Prince Harry, there was barely any mention of the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

In episode one, Meghan recalls when Kate and Will popped over for dinner and she was in ripped jeans. Then throughout the series, Meghan and Harry do refer to Kate – particularly as a point of comparison with the racist media coverage Meghan was subjected to. But beyond those mentions, there was no real insight into the personal connection between Meghan and Kate.

6. Who 'they' are.

Throughout much of the Harry and Meghan series, and the supplementary interviews, profiles and posts from the couple and their friends, there is a constant reference to 'them'.

But who 'they' are is unclear. Sure, the 'they' they speak of must be some faction, group or individual within the royal family, but specifics would have helped us understand the true fallout of the family.

There is a particular moment when Meghan is discussing her struggle with mental health. She says that when she was in a depressive, anxious state, she reached out to 'them' for support – requesting admittance to a rehab of sorts to help her.

But the response from 'them' was that getting mental health treatment wouldn't be a good look for the royal family, and so 'they' wouldn't be helping her access that support.

Whether the 'they' in this story were senior royal family members, media advisors or another group entirely was unclear.

7. Why they chose Lilibet as a name for their daughter.

Lilibet, the couple's youngest child, had a lot less screen time than her big brother Archie. This is likely because the majority of the show's footage was captured before Lilibet's birth.

Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's nickname, and so it's obviously a nod to her in some capacity, but hearing why Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was chosen and what it meant to Harry, Meghan and the extended royal family would have been a nice insight.

8. Why Harry and Meghan still go by the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This is a question that has been asked of Harry and Meghan many times since their departure from the royal family.

With profiles in Variety referring to Meghan as 'The Duchess' and Meghan even reportedly logging into Zoom calls with the name 'Duchess of Sussex', it seems everyone is confused about how the pair stepped away from their royal duties but retained their titles.

This was not addressed in the series at all, but in the statements shared on screen at the close of the series, with the couple referred to as 'The Sussexes'.

But, as a little royal history lesson, let us explain why they still have their titles. Opting to take a step back from their senior royal roles and move to the US, does not mean that they stop being members of the family (literal family here, not family business), so they are still entitled to be known by Duke and Duchess.

These titles were given to them by the Queen on their wedding day, and if someone wanted to take those titles off them it would require an Act of Parliament, with a statute passed by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. Royal sources say that it's 'unlikely' that this would ever happen – mainly because the last time individuals lost titles in this manner was in 1917, and it was for actual treason.

While some tabloids may refer to Harry and Meghan's departure as such, that is factually not the case. So they get to keep calling themselves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Was there anything else you thought was missed from the Harry and Meghan docuseries? Let us know in the comments below!

