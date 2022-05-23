News
What happens to Scott Morrison? All your post-election questions, answered.

Australia officially has a new prime minister. 

On Monday, Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister, after claiming victory against the Coalition in Saturday's election

Standing before Governor-General David Hurley, Albanese said, "I, Anthony Norman Albanese, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will well and truly serve the Commonwealth of Australia, her land and her people in the office of prime minister."

Richard Marles has also been sworn in as the Deputy leader, Penny Wong as Foreign Minister, Jim Chalmers as Treasurer, and Katy Gallagher as Finance Minister.

But now that we have a shiny new PM and four ministers, what happens next? And what will happen to Scott Morrison and the Liberal party now?

