After a month of silence on social media, Chrissy Teigen has addressed her 'cancellation'.

For a month, the social media accounts of the internet's former darling Chrissy Teigen have remained silent.

Teigen went underground in May when singer and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden said in an interview they were harassed and bullied after their marriage to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, when they were 16. Stodden mentioned tweets from Teigen, which then resurfaced.

In screenshots from that time period, which were recently republished by Buzzfeed, Teigen called Stodden "an idiot" and "effing weird", and told them to "go to sleep forever."

Watch: Courtney Stodden discusses bullying tweets from Chrissy Teigen. Post continues below video.

In addition, Stodden also said she received abusive private DMs from Teigen.

Teigen initially apologised for her treatment of Stodden, saying she was "mortified" with who she used to be: "an insecure attention seeking troll".

She said she was in the process of privately reaching out to the people she insulted, which also includes Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham. Earlier this month, Abraham said Teigen was "an unfit person in society".

"I don't think I'd like to speak to me... But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologising through sobs," Teigen said.

She also wrote about how she initially used social media as a way to "snark at some celebs", which she believed made her "cool and relatable".

"Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I'll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it."

Teigen said therapy and growing up has made her a more empathetic person.

"I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they're famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

She ended her post by saying she was not asking for forgiveness, only patience and tolerance.

"I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that’s okay too. That’s something I work on being more okay with every day. I know I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud," she wrote.

"We are all more than our worst moments."

The post has been received positively by many, including celebrities such as Jennifer Garner and husband John Legend, who commented messages of support on Instagram.

Meanwhile, critics have pointed out the amount of 'I' statements in Teigen's post and the lack of focus on the victims of her comments.

In the past month, Teigen has lost many business deals and planned appearances due to the controversy.

Multiple brands including Macy's and Bloomingdale's reportedly dropped their partnerships with Teigen. She has also been removed from the marketing of her new cleaning brand in partnership with Kris Jenner, and bowed out of a guest voiceover role in the second season of Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever.

Feature image: Getty.