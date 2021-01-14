A viral Twitter thread and graphic Instagram DMs: Why everyone’s talking about Armie Hammer.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual themes.



On Sunday, Armie Hammer began trending on Twitter after an Instagram account, House of Effie, shared screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's official Instagram account.

In the alleged messages, which reportedly date back to 2016, Hammer spoke about drinking blood and described various graphic sex acts, which included sexual references to cannibalism.

"I need to drink your blood," one message read.

"I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," another said.

"You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?" a third message read.

One of the alleged Instagram messages. Image: Instagram/House of Effie.

At the time of publishing, the alleged messages from the actor have not been verified. Likewise, the messages are not confirmed to belong to the actor.

As the situation continues to unfold, here's everything we know.

What did Armie Hammer do?

Earlier this week, Instagram account House of Effie claimed to have had an affair with Armie Hammer for four years. (The Call Me by Your Name actor separated from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020).

The Instagram user has since claimed that at least five other women had consensual affairs with Hammer.

"We all got told we are perfect. That he wants to run away with us. That it’s our world and f**k everyone else. He loved us all in his and [his ex’s] bed and made us a cute omelette after," she wrote on Instagram.

"So we all had apartments ready for him around the world. So he met all our mums, and they all loved him. So he told us all to be monogamous to him and wait for his divorce," she continued.

"And if I hadn’t spoken out. None of those things would’ve made sense."

Image: Instagram/House of Effie.

After sharing numerous screenshots of graphic messages alleged to be sent from Hammer, House of Effie claimed that multiple women had approached her with their own "affair stories".

"Women approached me with their affair stories as we talked overwhelmed with grief for days and nights without sleeping or eating, with some ending up in the ER," she claimed.

"We collectively decided we have to speak out after how we were treated and seeing how the women in 2020 were being treated by him. We cannot allow more women to endure what we are going through in the future."

After the alleged screenshots began circulating on Twitter, fans questioned whether House of Effie may have faked the messages, with some pointing out how easy it is to create fake Instagram DMs.

In July 2020, the couple announced their split after 10 years of marriage.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," Hammer shared in a statement on Instagram.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

What has Jessica Ciencin Henriquez said?

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who reportedly briefly dated Armie Hammer last year, addressed the actor's alleged Instagram messages on Twitter.

"If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," she wrote.

"Because some of you made it to adulthood without knowing what this is. Abuse: cruel and violent treatment of a person or animal."

She added on Instagram: "It takes an army to hide a predator. Behind every abuser is a team of people working hard to cover up the trail."

Image: Twitter.

In September 2020, Henriquez was photographed alongside Hammer in West Hollywood. However, their rumoured relationship was short-lived, with Henriquez sharing in a since deleted tweet that she had blocked the actor on Instagram.

"He seems like a very sweet guy, but he reminded me a bit too much of someone else," Henriquez told People.

Another woman who was recently linked to Hammer, model Paige Lorenze, posted to Twitter after the screenshots were leaked.

"Anyone got a good therapist?" she wrote.

"Yeah girl, I'll send you the number," Henriquez responded.

More to come.

Feature Image: Getty.