Bride threatens guests when only seven people said they'd attend her destination wedding.

It seems that every other day, a Bridezilla meltdown goes viral. Last month, a bride “vented” on Facebook after her guests declined a $1500 donation towards her special day.
And today, another bride has some… warped expectations about her wedding.
In a viral Facebook post posted to Reddit, a bride has completely slammed her guests for not RSVPing to her $2000 destination wedding in Hawaii.
She began by admitting that a $3000 wedding in Thailand might have been too much. But that a $2000 Hawaii destination wedding is “within everyone’s reach”. Except, erm… It’s not.
“At risk of sounding entitled… I have to vent today,” she begins the Facebook post, reminding us all of the mean girl at school who started insults with the words “no offence”.
She continues.
“When we invited our friends and family to our destination wedding in Thailand, only 9 people RSVPs. Out of 150!!! Ok, I get it, paying $3k to share my special day is too much for some of you, I’d pay for yours, but whatever,” and woop there it is.
We have found the entitlement that the bride was at risk of sounding. And she… keeps going.
“BUT then, when we changed the wedding to be in Hawaii, so it’s within everyone’s reach, only 7 of you RSVP’d??? It costs less but less of you wanna come?! Is that what you think of [husband] and me? You can’t spare $2k to come share our happiness,” she adds and okay. A mere $2k. No big deal guys, seriously.
But then the bride starts to… threaten people.
“I’m tempted to just elope and not let any of you be a part of our happiest day. This is it guys you have 3 days to respond to our evites or were deleting you off FB and good luck keeping up with our lives then,” she adds.
Just in case she wasn’t textbook Bridezilla enough, she then brings up the dreaded gift registry.
“And don’t get me started on the registry… Only the cheap stuff is gone, I swear I thought we had better friends.”
We have questions.
Like, is this real life or is this fabricated?
In what world is a $2000 destination wedding to Hawaii be within reach for EVERYONE?
Why is there "cheap stuff" on the gift registry if you... don't want it?
But wait.
Then she shared another status. In which she shares her husband is giving her a hard time, and like, what did you expect?
"Can nobody understand where I'm coming from? Jeez all I wanted is to share my day with ya'll, that's not too much to ask. I hoped at least my "love" would understand that. Thanks guys" and we kind of have this feeling the wedding isn't happening anymore.
We're not saying that this Bridezilla wedding horror story isn't true. But we're not saying we completely believe that this could actually happen in real life either. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
What are your wedding horror stories? Tell us in the comments section below.
I have no problem believing this story is true. There have been many similar stories to come out of weddings in the past few years. We all know that this marriage has a short shelf-life before it's even started. With her attitude, I give them a year at best. I wouldn't pay to go to any destination wedding, let alone one that had almost zero chance of succeeding. Who are these self-entitled ignorant people who can make the determination that everyone they invited can "afford" it? Or want to spend their holiday money on a destination that they didn't even choose? How do they know everyone's financial status? And what bills or expenses they have coming up? How do they know everyone can get time off work, and what happens to those invitees who have children who will need to be cared for? I don't understand "destination" weddings in the first place - don't people want to be married near their homes, families and friends? And all these people are paying for is to view a simple 5-minute vow exchange service. As for the gifts - I don't even want to get started on this pathetic "bride's" statements. Gifts are, or should be, from the heart of the giver. If someone said to me "You don't have to give me a gift, but if you are going to I'd like you to buy xyz from abc store. We have a registry there". I went to a wedding once where the bride had set up a registry. Looking through the items, there wasn't a single thing that I could afford (lawn mower, are they serious??} - she wasn't a family member, just a friend, and I wasn't going to put something on a credit card that would take me 5 months to pay off. Just WHO do these people think they are??
NOTE: My daughter and her husband attended a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic - it was his sister's wedding. Everyone stayed for a week enjoying a nice holiday there. A couple of months after the wedding, the bride and groom still had not received their wedding certificate which the wedding commissioner had promised would arrive within a week. They had to make multiple phone calls to various places in the Dominican to straighten this out and the end result was that the marriage commissioner who married them had married something like 20 couples over a 3-week period and had absconded with all their payments and never submitted the certificates for signature. None of these couples were legally married ! So, after all the expenditures guests had made were wasted. The couple had to get married again back home.
I have a friend who wants to celebrate her 40th in Vegas .I have been before, didn't find it that amazing that I'd ever go back. She has changed the date 3 times and expects me to just go along with the changes .I have not told her that I am absolutely not going and feel bad for some weird reason .from northern Canada so this is a 2-3k cost just to watch her ignore her friends while she crawls all over her bf. Yikes