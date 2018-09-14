Bride threatens guests when only seven people said they'd attend her destination wedding.

It seems that every other day, a Bridezilla meltdown goes viral. Last month, a bride “vented” on Facebook after her guests declined a $1500 donation towards her special day.

And today, another bride has some… warped expectations about her wedding.

In a viral Facebook post posted to Reddit, a bride has completely slammed her guests for not RSVPing to her $2000 destination wedding in Hawaii.

She began by admitting that a $3000 wedding in Thailand might have been too much. But that a $2000 Hawaii destination wedding is “within everyone’s reach”. Except, erm… It’s not.

“At risk of sounding entitled… I have to vent today,” she begins the Facebook post, reminding us all of the mean girl at school who started insults with the words “no offence”.

She continues.

“When we invited our friends and family to our destination wedding in Thailand, only 9 people RSVPs. Out of 150!!! Ok, I get it, paying $3k to share my special day is too much for some of you, I’d pay for yours, but whatever,” and woop there it is.

We have found the entitlement that the bride was at risk of sounding. And she… keeps going.

“BUT then, when we changed the wedding to be in Hawaii, so it’s within everyone’s reach, only 7 of you RSVP’d??? It costs less but less of you wanna come?! Is that what you think of [husband] and me? You can’t spare $2k to come share our happiness,” she adds and okay. A mere $2k. No big deal guys, seriously.

But then the bride starts to… threaten people.

“I’m tempted to just elope and not let any of you be a part of our happiest day. This is it guys you have 3 days to respond to our evites or were deleting you off FB and good luck keeping up with our lives then,” she adds.

Just in case she wasn’t textbook Bridezilla enough, she then brings up the dreaded gift registry.

“And don’t get me started on the registry… Only the cheap stuff is gone, I swear I thought we had better friends.”

We have questions.

Like, is this real life or is this fabricated?

In what world is a $2000 destination wedding to Hawaii be within reach for EVERYONE?

Why is there "cheap stuff" on the gift registry if you... don't want it?

But wait.

Then she shared another status. In which she shares her husband is giving her a hard time, and like, what did you expect?

"Can nobody understand where I'm coming from? Jeez all I wanted is to share my day with ya'll, that's not too much to ask. I hoped at least my "love" would understand that. Thanks guys" and we kind of have this feeling the wedding isn't happening anymore.

We're not saying that this Bridezilla wedding horror story isn't true. But we're not saying we completely believe that this could actually happen in real life either. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

