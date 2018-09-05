The bride who has been forced to defend her many wedding dresses: "I got carried away."

There’s no denying that brides are often willing to fork out a huge amount of money for their dream wedding dress.

Although some brides happily pay as little as $100 for a dress, others are willing to spend tens of thousands of their hard-earned cash.

But it seems a British bride has truly taken the cake when it comes to wedding dress extravagance.

Instagram model Rachel Ward wore not one, but five wedding dresses to her two wedding ceremonies.

The fashion blogger married her husband Thomas Cottrell at a destination wedding in The Maldives last year, where she wore two dresses.

And earlier this year in June, Rachel wore another three dresses at a second church ceremony in England, which friends and family attended.

After sharing her whopping AUD$125,000 wedding wardrobe to her 253,000 Instagram followers, the 27-year-old newlywed has been labelled a “bridezilla” and “vain”.

“Did you need five? That’s honestly all that comes to my head,” one follower asked.

‘The dresses were clearly more important than the actual getting married part,” another said.

“High maintenance and vain! The marriage won’t last. Guarantee it,” another follower added.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rachel defended her decision to wear multiple dresses, sharing that while she bought one of the dresses herself, the others were gifted to her by her parents or sent to her by brands.