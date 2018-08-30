"She asked me to get induced." 9 women share their all-time most insane bride requests.

Mention weddings and just about anyone can give you a bridezilla horror story.

Yes, yes, we know, the wedding day is all about the bride and groom.

But let’s be honest – some brides take their wedding requests way too far.

From viral bridezilla Susan who asked all her wedding guests to each donate $1500 to her, to the bride who went mental at her bridesmaid for wearing a watch in their wedding photos, the stories are endless.

We spoke to Mamamia readers to find the most ridiculous requests brides have ever had.

Here’s what they had to say:

Baby dilemma

“I’m overdue at the moment and the wedding is in weeks

“I’m stressed but the bride is stressing me out so much more.

“She has asked me to be induced so I can have my baby and be ‘bridesmaid’ ready.

“At this stage I’m going to have a bloody two-week-old screaming as I was down the aisle with milk leaking from my boobs, that is if I can walk properly by then.” – Chloe*

Sworn to secrecy

Louise* was on a hen’s night when the bride cheated on her husband just weeks before the wedding.

Everyone involved – including the groom’s sisters – were sworn to secrecy.

“If that’s not a ridiculous request, I don’t know what is,” Louise* said.

Screaming match

“The bride got into a massive screaming match with her maid of honour because she turned up to the final fitting with her hair cut to her shoulders.

“The bride had wanted all the bridesmaids to have the same length hair.” – Natalie*

Bangs or no deal

Another bridesmaid, Lena* was asked to get bangs cut specifically for the wedding.

“The bride wants an up-style with wispy bits around my face.”

Not only that, the hens party cost this bridesmaid close to $1500.