A doctor showed what happens to your skin when you use makeup wipes and... gross.

If you're a lady with a face, chances are you probably use makeup wipes on the reg. They're quick, easy and get the job done - especially when you're wearing a tonne of makeup.

BUT! According to a cosmetic doctor, your skin enjoys face wipes just as much as a swift kick to gut.

Yes, really.

Watch: Wanna know how to improve your skin while you sleep? Check out these 7 tips that you can do while you rest. How good is that? Post continues below.

Y'see, , an aesthetic doctor based in London, recently posted a video on Instagram and Twitter in which he applied liquid foundation to a mandarin.

He then uses a face wipe to remove the makeup, but by doing so the foundation pretty much just got pressed into the pores.

Meaning? We're all probably not removing our makeup properly... we're basically just building on top of it the following day. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image: Giphy

Dr Esho captioned the video, "Why I keep preaching to you all about makeup wipes."

Here's the clip below:

Dr. Esho told Insider that as well as being bad for the environment (FYI: Sydney Water has removed more than 1000 tonnes of wet wipe materials from its wastewater system in the past two years), makeup wipes aren't actually designed to clean the skin.

"They are formulated to break down makeup," he said. "The chemicals in some cases can be harsh to your skin causing micro-tears, or push makeup and debris deeper into your pores leading to further problems."

Oh! Neat.

On that terrifying note, let's talk about some other non-face wipey options that are good for your skin and good for the environment!

Check out some of our faves below:

Face Halo Original Removable Makeup Remover (pack of three), $30.

Image: Face Halo Makeup Remover Pads

Image: Go-To Posh Cloth Muslin Cloth

Image: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

Feature image: Getty

What's your go-to method to remove makeup? Will you change your routine after reading this? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.