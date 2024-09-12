Victoria Beckham's facialist shared exactly what she puts on her face.

Question: Ever wondered what Victoria Beckham puts on her face? Of course you have! We all have.

Well, some cool news. Because we just forced asked her personal facialist/skin magician/Aussie bestie Melanie Grant. And she told us on a recent epsiode of You Beauty.

How good!

A renowned skincare expert and the visionary behind the globally recognised Melanie Grant Skin, throughout her career Grant has tended to the faces of celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Courtney Cox and Sofia Richie.

But it's not just celebrities who swear by her magic touch. She's cultivated a loyal global following that can't get enough of her signature cutting-edge treatments and advanced skincare technologies.

Want to listen to the full episode? Check it out below.

From her thoughts on the skincare industry and trends to the products every woman needs in her skincare routine, we sat down with Grant and asked her all of the skincare pervy details.

And yes, this included some rather nosy questions about fashion icon Victoria Beckham's skin.

When I cheekily asked: What's one product you use on Victoria Beckham's skin? Grant replied,





"I use a lot of products."And yes, please do go on...





Image: Instagram/@melaniegrantskin.