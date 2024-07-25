Jennifer Aniston rarely talks about politics. One comment changed that.

Three years ago, US Vice Presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance had a few choice words to say about child-free women.

Jennifer Aniston doesn't want to hear a word of it.

ICYMI, the Senator, who Donald Trump has chosen to be his running mate for the upcoming election, criticised Vice President Kamala Harris for having no biological children of her own.

While Harris is actually a stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff's two children (they call her 'Momala'), that was ignored.

Vance told Fox News that the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."