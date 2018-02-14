The celebrity feud you probably forgot about has ended once and for all.

The maybe-or-maybe-not feud that we’ve all lost precisely zero sleep over has ended on the most fitting day of all: Valentine’s Day.

(We’re talking about The Veronicas’ Jess and Lisa Origliasso. Because of course.)

Jess, 33, shared a photo with her identical twin sister and a couple of friends including Jess’ girlfriend, Ruby Rose, on Instagram on Tuesday.

“This week I experienced what it truly means to love myself. And these 3 souls were waiting to surprise me, and welcome me home,” she captioned a photo of the sisters together.

The singers made headlines back in November, when Ruby called out Lisa for apparently being less than supportive of her relationship with her twin after Australia voted ‘yes’ to gay marriage.

“So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel ‘lucky’ we don’t get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago… Really warms my heart,” the 31-year-old actress tweeted in a since-deleted post.

Following the tweet, Jess backed up her girlfriend with a pointed message of her own.

“I may not have struggled with an inner turmoil, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t struggled with people close to me, degrading my sexuality because of their own personal judgments [sic] or ignorance,” she tweeted before… you guessed it… deleting the post.

“People can publicly support the LGBT community, but behind closed doors inflict deep pain because of their own inability to accept or understand you as a part of that community.”

“That can be a particularly difficult and heartbreaking experience. But one that has been a private and real struggle in my life.”

Unfollowing each other on Instagram even prompted rumours the pair - who first rose to fame with their hit single 4ever in 2005 - were about to call time on their band, The Veronicas.

Thank goodness we can all breathe again once more.

Any woman who has a sister knows how, erm, turbulent that relationship can be. We're just happy they've patched things up.