'Literally the best orgasm I've ever had.' Mamamia reviews the Vacation Vibes Aspen vibrator.

On my first day at work in the Mamamia office six weeks ago, I was shown a box of vibrators and told to take my pick.

Yes, it really is that great working here. What's even better? The orgasm that the Aspen from Vacation Vibes gave me.

Okay, so technically, it was achieved in conjunction with my other favourite toy, but I was not having Os this good with the other one alone, so I can confidently say that the Aspen has made a very strong impression on me (and my G-spot).

This toy looks so unassuming: it's snow white, fits comfortably in your hand, and has a hell of a buzz.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The toy says it will help me discover my best self.

"A large, crisp peaked internal G-Spot vibrator that will help you discover something that’s hard to reach, but worth arriving at," the packaging read.

Mysterious. Like any sex toy, it claims to give you the best pleasure you've ever felt from a small power-operated silicone d**k that also vibrates. Surprising, right?

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

My first impression was: "Oh okay, it's a G-spot vibrator. They've never really done much for me."

I didn't expect this toy to be any more effective than other internal vibrators I've used (clit stimulators for the win), so I didn't have particularly high hopes, but the packaging definitely sparked a level of "how on earth is this thing meant to make me feel like I'm on the slopes in Aspen??"

Before I knew it was a sex toy, I thought it might be a fancy yet rogue perfume bottle.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it's worth it?

The Aspen retails for $109.95, and yes. Absolutely, you deserve this. Plus, it's cheaper than an actual trip to the snow.

If you'd like to take a trip to the Alps without leaving your bedroom, shop it here.

It may look innocuous, but this little guy does the work. Image: Supplied What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I used this after a particularly stressful day. It sat on my bedside table for a few weeks before I decided to give it a try, and since then, I have used it every time I need to relax a little before bed...

The size and shape is fantastic. Sometimes I find that these kinds of toys are either too big or too small, or the head is plainly round without any actual curve to it, which can make it difficult to hit your target, but the Aspen is such a great fit. It's the Goldilocks porridge of dildos.

The lowest setting wasn't doing enough for me but a couple of the intermittent buzz settings were delightful, and it was also really easy to handle during the act.

Once it was in position, it took less than five minutes for it to give me the best O I've ever had.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Sleek. Powerful. Fun.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

8/10.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

A vibrator that will get the job done.

It's not like a fancy vibe, with extra clit stimulator arms or anything like a rabbit, but it does fit so snugly, and the shape of the head is an absolute dream when it hits the spot.

Any final words?

This was a much more enjoyable experience than all the times I've been skiing and fell on my ass.

